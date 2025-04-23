National Basketball Association
Kristaps Porzingis bloodied as Celtics take 2-0 series lead over Magic
Kristaps Porzingis bloodied as Celtics take 2-0 series lead over Magic

Updated Apr. 23, 2025 10:01 p.m. ET

The Boston Celtics took a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-round series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but not without picking up some bumps and bruises — or, in Kristaps Porzingis' case, gashes.

Porzingis went to the locker room with a gash on his forehead but returned to shoot a pair of free throws after taking an elbow from Goga Bitadze of the Magic in the third quarter of Game 2 of Boston's first-round playoff matchup with Orlando on Wednesday night.

Porzingis and Bitadze both went up for a rebound and Bitadze caught Porzingis in head on the way to ground with 55 seconds remaining in the quarter. A video review by officials determined Bitadze had wound up and thrust his elbow into Porzingis, and he was assessed a flagrant foul.

During the review, Porzingis emerged from the locker room to a loud ovation, with dried blood streaking down the back of his head and a bandage on the center of his forehead. He re-entered the game and connected on one of two free throws before exiting again.

The Celtics led 81-71 entering the fourth quarter. Porzingis returned to the bench area midway through the period, with the dried blood cleaned from his head, and he re-entered the game with 7:15 left.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

