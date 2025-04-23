National Basketball Association
Warriors rule out Jimmy Butler for the rest of Game 2 with pelvis contusion
Updated Apr. 23, 2025 11:07 p.m. ET

Golden State forward Jimmy Butler will not return to Game 2 of the Warriors' Western Conference first-round series with the Houston Rockets. He was diagnosed with a pelvis contusion, per the Warriors PR

Butler left the game and was taken to the locker room soon after taking a hard fall on a foul by Amen Thompson late in the first quarter on Wednesday night.

It was unclear what Butler's injury was in the moment as he walked, gingerly, to the locker room.

Butler was injured when Thompson was pushed into his legs as he jumped to try and grab a rebound. Both players crashed to the court in the collision, but Butler stayed down longer than Thompson.

He eventually got up and slowly walked to the other end of the court to shoot free throws. Butler made 1 of 2 and was soon taken out of the game and immediately headed to the locker room.

There was no immediate update on his condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

