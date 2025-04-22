National Basketball Association
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (wrist) doubtful for Game 2 against Magic
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (wrist) doubtful for Game 2 against Magic

Updated Apr. 22, 2025 5:13 p.m. ET

As the Boston Celtics aim to take a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, they may be doing so without Jayson Tatum.

Boston listed Tatum as doubtful for Game 2 on Wednesday afternoon with a "right distal radius bone bruise." Tatum presumably suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Game 1 when Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and center Wendell Carter Jr. made contact with him underneath the basket.

That said, Tatum finished the game, logging 40 minutes.

"Just sore after the game. It's gotten a little better today," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Tuesday about Tatum's bone bruise on his right wrist, according to ESPN. "He's going to go through some on-court work and go from there."

With Tatum down, Mazzulla was seen yelling for him to "get up." Tatum dealt with ankle and knee issues at points in the regular season but still managed to appear in 72 games. 

In what was a 103-86 Game 1 win for the Celtics, Tatum totaled 17 points and 14 rebounds on 8-of-22 shooting from the field (36.4%).

Tatum, a four-time All-NBA honoree, averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, six assists and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 45.2/34.3/81.4 in the regular season.

