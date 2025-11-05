2025 NBA Cup Schedule, Standings, Scores
The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup, the third edition of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, is officially underway. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s competition, including the full schedule, standings, and how to watch live.
2025 NBA Cup Schedule
Knockout Rounds
All times Eastern
Friday, November 7
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards – 7:00 p.m.
- Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic – 7:00 p.m.
- Detroit Pistons at Brooklyn Nets – 7:30 p.m.
- Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs – 7:30 p.m. (Prime)
- Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks – 7:30 p.m.
- Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat – 8:00 p.m.
- Utah Jazz at Minnesota Timberwolves – 8:00 p.m.
- Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies – 8:00 p.m.
- Chicago Bulls at Milwaukee Bucks – 8:00 p.m.
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings – 10:00 p.m.
- Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets – 10:00 p.m. (Prime)
Friday, November 14
- Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic – 7:00 p.m.
- Miami Heat at New York Knicks – 7:00 p.m. (Prime)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons – 7:30 p.m.
- Charlotte Hornets at Milwaukee Bucks – 8:00 p.m.
- Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets – 8:00 p.m.
- Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans – 8:00 p.m.
- Sacramento Kings at Minnesota Timberwolves – 8:00 p.m.
- LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks – 8:30 p.m.
- Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs – 9:30 p.m. (Prime)
Friday, November 21
- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers – 7:00 p.m. (Prime)
- Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors – 7:30 p.m.
- Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics – 7:30 p.m.
- Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls – 8:00 p.m.
- New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks – 8:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns – 9:00 p.m.
- Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets – 9:30 p.m. (Prime)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors – 10:00 p.m.
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz – 10:00 p.m.
Tuesday, November 25
- Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards – 7:00 p.m.
- Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers – 8:00 p.m. (Peacock)
- LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers – 11:00 p.m. (Peacock)
Wednesday, November 26
- Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics – 5:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets – 7:00 p.m.
- Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors – 7:30 p.m.
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
- Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat – 7:30 p.m.
- Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans – 8:00 p.m.
- Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors – 10:00 p.m. (ESPN)
- San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers – 10:00 p.m.
- Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings – 10:00 p.m.
Friday, November 28
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks – 7:30 p.m.
- Chicago Bulls at Charlotte Hornets – 7:30 p.m.
- Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks – 7:30 p.m. (Prime)
- Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons – 7:30 p.m.
- Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets – 7:30 p.m.
- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers – 7:30 p.m.
- Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder – 9:30 p.m.
- Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz – 9:30 p.m.
- San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets – 9:30 p.m.
- Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers – 10:00 p.m. (Prime)
- Memphis Grizzlies at LA Clippers – 10:00 p.m.
Knockout Rounds
December 9–10: Quarterfinals
- TBD vs. TBD (Prime)
- TBD vs. TBD (Prime)
- TBD vs. TBD (Prime)
- TBD vs. TBD (Prime)
Saturday, December 13: Semifinals
- TBD vs. TBD (Prime)
- TBD vs. TBD (Prime)
Tuesday, December 16: Championship
- TBD vs. TBD (Prime)
2025 NBA Cup Standings
East Group A
- Atlanta Hawks (1-0) +20
- Toronto Raptors (1-0) +11
- Cleveland Cavaliers (0-1) -11
- Indiana Pacers (0-1) -20
- Washington Wizards (0-0) 0
East Group B
- Boston Celtics (1-0) +1
- Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) -1
- Detroit Pistons (0-0) 0
- Orlando Magic (0-0) 0
- Brooklyn Nets (0-0) 0
East Group C
- Chicago Bulls (1-0) +10
- New York Knicks (0-1) -10
- Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) 0
- Miami Heat (0-0) 0
- Charlotte Hornets (0-0) 0
West Group A
- Phoenix Suns (1-0) +22
- Utah Jazz (0-1) -22
- Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) 0
- Minnesota Timberwolves (0-0) 0
- Sacramento Kings (0-0) 0
West Group B
- Los Angeles Lakers (1-0) +5
- LA Clippers (1-0) +2
- New Orleans Pelicans (0-1) -2
- Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) -5
- Dallas Mavericks (0-0) 0
West Group C
- Portland Trail Blazers (1-0) +2
- Denver Nuggets (0-1) -2
- Houston Rockets (0-0) 0
- Golden State Warriors (0-0) 0
- San Antonio Spurs (0-0) 0
* Eliminated from contention
** Clinched group
*** Clinched wild card
2025 NBA Cup Scores
Group Play
Friday, October 31
- Hawks 128, Pacers 108
- Celtics 109, 76ers 108
- Raptors 112, Cavaliers 101
- Bulls 135, Knicks 125
- Lakers 117, Grizzlies 112
- Suns 118, Jazz 96
- Trail Blazers 109, Nuggets 107
- Clippers 126, Pelicans 124
Where will the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup take place?
Group play will take place in normal NBA arenas depending on who is home and away. Once play reaches the semifinals and finals, play will take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.
How to watch the Emirates NBA Cup
The 2025 NBA Cup will be shown on various TV networks, including nationally on ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Local Regional Sports Networks will also have coverage. Out-of-market games that are not broadcast nationally can be watched on NBA League Pass.
What is the Emirates NBA Cup?
The Emirates NBA Cup is a tournament that will take place during the regular season and feature all 30 NBA teams competing for a championship title. The goal is to provide additional excitement and engagement for fans, especially during the early part of the regular season which has suffered in recent years, as well as create new revenue streams for the league. Last year, the Milwaukee Bucks bested the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the second year of the tournament.
What's the format?
The tournament will be divided into six pools with five teams apiece, and pools will consist of teams within the same conference, but not necessarily the same division. Teams will play four group games, matching up with each team in their pool once, with winners advancing to a single-elimination stage.
Eight teams advance to the knockout rounds: the six group winners and two wild card teams. Knockout rounds consist of single-elimination games.
Each squad will have 80 games on their initial regular-season schedule, while those who don't qualify for elimination games in the tournament will have two more games added. The two teams who compete for the championship will play 83 total regular-season games. In addition, statistics for the games will count towards regular season totals, aside from the championship game.
How are groups determined?
Before group play begins, a group play draw took place on Wednesday, July 9. Each team was placed into a "pot" based on its record from the prior regular season (2024-25). In each conference, one team from each pot was randomly selected into each of the three groups in that conference.
Pot 1 has the teams with the three best prior-season records in a conference. Pot 2 has the teams with the 4th-6th best records in a conference. This three-group system continues until all 5 Pots are full.
-
Who are the 10 best 3-point shooters in NBA history?
NBA MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
What is Futures Betting? How to Read & Bet Futures
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Suspended vs. Raptors for 'Detrimental Conduct'
-
What are the 10 most shocking trades of all time?
-
Who are the 10 best 3-point shooters in NBA history?
NBA MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
What is Futures Betting? How to Read & Bet Futures
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?
Grizzlies' Ja Morant Suspended vs. Raptors for 'Detrimental Conduct'
-
What are the 10 most shocking trades of all time?