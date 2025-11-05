2025 NBA Cup Schedule, Standings, Scores

The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup, the third edition of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, is officially underway. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s competition, including the full schedule, standings, and how to watch live.

2025 NBA Cup Schedule

Knockout Rounds

All times Eastern

Friday, November 7

Friday, November 14

Friday, November 21

Tuesday, November 25

Wednesday, November 26

Friday, November 28

December 9–10: Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 13: Semifinals

Tuesday, December 16: Championship

2025 NBA Cup Standings

East Group A

East Group B

East Group C

West Group A

West Group B

West Group C

* Eliminated from contention

** Clinched group

*** Clinched wild card

2025 NBA Cup Scores

Group Play

Friday, October 31

Where will the 2025 Emirates NBA Cup take place?

Group play will take place in normal NBA arenas depending on who is home and away. Once play reaches the semifinals and finals, play will take place in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

How to watch the Emirates NBA Cup

The 2025 NBA Cup will be shown on various TV networks, including nationally on ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. Local Regional Sports Networks will also have coverage. Out-of-market games that are not broadcast nationally can be watched on NBA League Pass.

What is the Emirates NBA Cup?

The Emirates NBA Cup is a tournament that will take place during the regular season and feature all 30 NBA teams competing for a championship title. The goal is to provide additional excitement and engagement for fans, especially during the early part of the regular season which has suffered in recent years, as well as create new revenue streams for the league. Last year, the Milwaukee Bucks bested the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the second year of the tournament.

What's the format?

The tournament will be divided into six pools with five teams apiece, and pools will consist of teams within the same conference, but not necessarily the same division. Teams will play four group games, matching up with each team in their pool once, with winners advancing to a single-elimination stage.

Eight teams advance to the knockout rounds: the six group winners and two wild card teams. Knockout rounds consist of single-elimination games.

Each squad will have 80 games on their initial regular-season schedule, while those who don't qualify for elimination games in the tournament will have two more games added. The two teams who compete for the championship will play 83 total regular-season games. In addition, statistics for the games will count towards regular season totals, aside from the championship game.

How are groups determined?

Before group play begins, a group play draw took place on Wednesday, July 9. Each team was placed into a "pot" based on its record from the prior regular season (2024-25). In each conference, one team from each pot was randomly selected into each of the three groups in that conference.

Pot 1 has the teams with the three best prior-season records in a conference. Pot 2 has the teams with the 4th-6th best records in a conference. This three-group system continues until all 5 Pots are full.