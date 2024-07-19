National Basketball Association 2024 NBA Cup odds: Celtics favored to win; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander MVP favorite Published Jul. 19, 2024 1:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After a successful first year, the NBA is set to bring back the NBA Cup for a second season.

This means that, for two years in a row, bettors get a few extra basketball games to wager on.

In the first edition of the NBA Cup, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in the championship game, and LeBron James was named the Most Valuable Player for the tournament.

So how does the NBA Cup work?

Each team plays four group stage games which count toward both the NBA Cup group standings and the regular season standings. The winners of each group, along with one wild card team from each conference, advance to the knockout rounds. The final two rounds of the knockout stage are played at a neutral site where one team is crowned the mid-season champ.

The players on the winning team will each get $500,000, while the runners-up will get $200,000.

The defending champion Lakers currently sit at +2800. Will they defend their title?

Let's check out the latest odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 19.

NBA Cup Winner:

Boston Celtics : +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder : +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

New York Knicks : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Milwaukee Bucks : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Philadelphia 76ers : +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Denver Nuggets : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Dallas Mavericks : +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Sacramento Kings : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Phoenix Suns : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Orlando Magic : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers : +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Los Angeles Lakers : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Indiana Pacers : +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

New Orleans Pelicans : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Memphis Grizzlies : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Miami Heat : +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

LA Clippers : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Golden State Warriors : +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Houston Rockets : +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

San Antonio Spurs : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Atlanta Hawks : +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Toronto Raptors : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Charlotte Hornets : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Chicago Bulls : +30000 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Utah Jazz : +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Brooklyn Nets : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Washington Wizards : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Portland Trail Blazers : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Detroit Pistons : +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

All 30 teams have been randomly drawn into groups of five within their conference based on win-loss records from the 2023-24 regular season.

Let's pivot and take a look at the group odds.

East Group A Winner:

New York Knicks: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Orlando Magic: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Charlotte Hornets: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

East Group B Winner:

Milwaukee Bucks: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Indiana Pacers: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Miami Heat: +285 (bet $10 to win $38.50 total)

Toronto Raptors: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Detriot Pistons: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

East Group C Winner

Boston Celtics: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Chicago Bulls: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Washington Wizards: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

West Group A Winner

Minnesota Timberwolves: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Sacramento Kings: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Houston Rockets: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

West Group B Winner

OKC Thunder: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Phoenix Suns: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Phoenix Spurs: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Utah Jazz: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

West Group C Winner

Denver Nuggets: +220: (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

New Orleans Pelicans: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Golden State Warriors: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Last season, LeBron James took MVP honors after averaging 26.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.6 assists in seven in-Season tournament games. Who will win it this year?

Here are the NBA Cup MVP odds:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jayson Tatum : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Jaylen Brown: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Anthony Edwards : +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo : +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Nikola Jokic : +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Jalen Brunson : +1900 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Luka Doncic : +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Joel Embiid : +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NBA and other sports.

