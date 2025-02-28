National Basketball Association
2025 NBA Bad Beats: Anthony Edwards ejected before hitting Overs
Published Feb. 28, 2025

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, Anthony Edwards was on the cusp of making bettors very happy. 

But his temper got the best of him.

In the Timberwolves' showdown with the Lakers, Edwards' Over/Under total for rebounds was 6.5, and for assists, it was 5.5.

With just over five minutes left in the third quarter, Edwards had already grabbed six boards and dished out five assists, meaning all he needed was one more rebound and one more assist in the final 17 minutes of the game to help Over bettors cash in. 

There ended up being just one small problem: Edwards wouldn't see those final 17 minutes. 

At the 5:21 mark of the third quarter, Edwards received a technical after attempting to drive to the basket on the Lakers' Gabe Vincent, who cut Edwards off before he could get there. 

Edwards fell, and after not getting a whistle, had it out with the referees. 

That third-quarter tech was his second of the game, meaning his night was over … before he hit his Overs. 

