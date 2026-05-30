2025-26 NBA Finals MVP Odds: Wemby, Brunson Open as Heavy Favorites

It's a true David vs. Goliath matchup: Victor Wembanyama vs. Jalen Brunson.

This year's NBA Finals will represent a rematch of the last time the Knicks made it to the championship series, way back at the conclusion of the 1998-99 season.

In that Finals, the Spurs defeated the Knicks in five games. Now, New York gets a shot to get its lick back, nearly 30 years later.

Regardless, whichever team wins this series will need huge performances from its star players.

Let's check out the odds for NBA Finals MVP as of May 31 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

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2025-26 NBA Finals MVP

Victor Wembanyama: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)

Jalen Brunson: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Karl-Anthony Towns: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Stephon Castle: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

OG Anunoby: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

De'Aaron Fox: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Well, anyone not named Wembanyama or Brunson doesn't appear to have much of a chance at this award, at least according to the early odds.

Wemby won the Western Conference finals MVP, while Brunson won Eastern Conference finals MVP. Brunson's path was a bit easier, considering his Knicks swept the Cavaliers. Wemby and the Spurs went down 3-2 in the series, before winning Game 6 in San Antonio and then Game 7 in Oklahoma City.

Wembanyama finished the series averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. He shot 48.1% from the field, 40% from 3 and 89.5% from the line.

Brunson put up 25.5 points and 7.8 assists, while shooting 78.7% from the field.