2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Spreads, Lines for Conference Finals
It's crunch time in the NBA.
Let's check out the odds for the conference finals at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of May 16.
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WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
No. 2 SAN ANTONIO (+210) vs. No. 1 OKLAHOMA CITY (-260)
Season series: SAS wins 4-1
GAME 1 — SAS @ OKC (May 18)
Spread: Thunder -6.5
Moneyline: Thunder -238, Spurs +195
O/U: 217.5
What to know: It's a dream conference finals in the Western Conference. The Thunder won 64 games in the regular season, while the Spurs put up 62 wins. And guess what? Three of those 62 wins came against OKC, and there was a fourth in the NBA Cup. So if there is any team in the league that could stop the Thunder from going back to back, it's San Antonio. The scary part about both of these teams is their depth. Consider this: San Antonio's best player, Victor Wembanyama, led the Spurs in scoring just twice in six games in the second round, while OKC's best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, led his team in scoring just once in four games in the second round.
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS
No. 3 NEW YORK vs. No. 1 DETROIT/No. 4 CLEVELAND
TBD
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