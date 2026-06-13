For the first time in a long time, the Knicks are NBA champions.

Now, it's time to wager on next season.

Here are the odds for who will win the 2026-27 NBA title as of June 14.

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2026-27 NBA Finals winner

Spurs: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Thunder: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Celtics: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Knicks: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Pacers: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Nuggets: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Wolves: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Lakers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Pistons: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cavaliers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Heat: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Warriors: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

76ers: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Rockets: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Clippers: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Magic: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Blazers: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Hornets: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Raptors: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Hawks: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Wizards: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Suns: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Mavericks: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Jazz: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Pelicans: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,610 total)

Bucks: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,610 total)

Nets: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,610 total)

Grizzlies: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Bulls: +70000 (bet $10 to win $7,010 total)

Kings: +100000 (bet $10 to win $10,010 total)

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Defending Champs: Wow. The last time the Knicks won an NBA title was 53 years ago. That losing streak is now over. New York dispatched of San Antonio in five games, and finished this postseason winning 15 of its last 16 games, going 16-3 overall. Can you believe it? Jalen Brunson was named Finals MVP after putting up a crucial 45 points in Game 5. The early oddsboard gives New York the fourth-shortest odds to go back-to-back.

The Contenders: The Spurs made the Finals in Victor Wembanyama's first playoff appearance, beating the former defending champion Thunder in the Western Conference finals — and now, those two teams are tied atop the oddsboard to win it all next year. OKC was the title favorite all of this past season, but fell at home in Game 7 of the West finals to the up-and-coming Spurs. Those two teams are expected to battle it out in the West again next year. Third on the board, just ahead of the Knicks, are the Celtics, who fell in the first round of this year's playoffs.