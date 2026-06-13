National Basketball Association
2026 NBA Finals Odds: Spurs, Thunder Favored; Knicks, 76ers Giving Chase
National Basketball Association

2026 NBA Finals Odds: Spurs, Thunder Favored; Knicks, 76ers Giving Chase

Updated Oct. 13, 2026 6:26 p.m. ET

Parity is expected to be the name of the game this upcoming season.

Here are the odds for who will win the 2026-27 NBA title as of Oct. 13 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

 

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National Basketball Association2026-27 NBA Finals Winner

Spurs: +270 
Thunder: +270
76ers: +900 
Knicks: +900 
Celtics: +1300
Cavaliers: +2200 
Pistons: +2500
Raptors: +2500
Wolves: +2500 
Nuggets: +2500 

 

Heat: +3000 
Lakers: +3500 
Pacers: +4000 
Rockets: +5000
Warriors: +6000 
Hawks: +7000 
Magic: +8000
Blazers: +8000  
Hornets: +10000 
Suns: +12000 
Wizards: +15000 
Mavericks: +18000
Jazz: +20000 
Pelicans: +40000 
Clippers: +50000 
Bulls: +70000 
Bucks: +70000 
Nets: +100000 
Grizzlies: +100000
Kings: +100000 

 

Here's what to know about this oddsboard: 

The King Arrives: It's been a minute since LBJ went East, but it's still a bit shocking, right? In July, LeBron James joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-27 season, signing a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option in Year 2. Earlier in the summer, Philly traded for Boston's Jaylen Brown. That duo will join Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid. With the season set to begin, the Sixers super-team is tied at third on the board with the defending champion Knicks.

The Reigning Champs: Speaking of the Knicks, the last time they won an NBA title was 53 years ago. That losing streak is now over. New York dispatched of San Antonio in five games, and finished this postseason winning 15 of its last 16 games, going 16-3 overall. Can you believe it? Jalen Brunson was named Finals MVP after putting up a crucial 45 points in Game 5. 

The Favorites: The Spurs made the Finals in Victor Wembanyama's first playoff appearance, beating the former defending champion Thunder in the Western Conference finals — and now, those two teams are atop the oddsboard to win it all next year. OKC was the title favorite all of this past season, but fell at home in Game 7 of the West finals to the up-and-coming Spurs. Those two teams are expected to battle it out in the West again next year.

 
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