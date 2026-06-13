Parity is expected to be the name of the game this upcoming season.

Here are the odds for who will win the 2026-27 NBA title as of Oct. 13 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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2026-27 NBA Finals Winner

Spurs: +270

Thunder: +270

76ers: +900

Knicks: +900

Celtics: +1300

Cavaliers: +2200

Pistons: +2500

Raptors: +2500

Wolves: +2500

Nuggets: +2500

Heat: +3000

Lakers: +3500

Pacers: +4000

Rockets: +5000

Warriors: +6000

Hawks: +7000

Magic: +8000

Blazers: +8000

Hornets: +10000

Suns: +12000

Wizards: +15000

Mavericks: +18000

Jazz: +20000

Pelicans: +40000

Clippers: +50000

Bulls: +70000

Bucks: +70000

Nets: +100000

Grizzlies: +100000

Kings: +100000

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The King Arrives: It's been a minute since LBJ went East, but it's still a bit shocking, right? In July, LeBron James joined the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-27 season, signing a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option in Year 2. Earlier in the summer, Philly traded for Boston's Jaylen Brown. That duo will join Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid. With the season set to begin, the Sixers super-team is tied at third on the board with the defending champion Knicks.

The Reigning Champs: Speaking of the Knicks, the last time they won an NBA title was 53 years ago. That losing streak is now over. New York dispatched of San Antonio in five games, and finished this postseason winning 15 of its last 16 games, going 16-3 overall. Can you believe it? Jalen Brunson was named Finals MVP after putting up a crucial 45 points in Game 5.

The Favorites: The Spurs made the Finals in Victor Wembanyama's first playoff appearance, beating the former defending champion Thunder in the Western Conference finals — and now, those two teams are atop the oddsboard to win it all next year. OKC was the title favorite all of this past season, but fell at home in Game 7 of the West finals to the up-and-coming Spurs. Those two teams are expected to battle it out in the West again next year.