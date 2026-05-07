2026 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Win-Loss Record Prediction and Full List of Games

Dallas Cowboys fans, you can finally set your calendars for this fall.

The Cowboys' complete 2026 schedule has arrived. They'll open at the New York Giants in Week 1, and will close the year on the road against the Washington Commanders. Here is the Cowboys' full regular-season slate, and how we think they'll do in 2026.

Cowboys' Full 2026 Schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at New York Giants

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens (in Rio)

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Houston Texans

Week 5: Oct. 8 (Thursday) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Green Bay Packers

Week 7: Oct. 26 (Monday) at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 7 (Monday) at Seattle Seahawks

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. New York Giants

Week 18: TBD at Washington Commanders

Cowboys 2026 Season Prediction

Our Ben Arthur isn't bullish on the Cowboys heading into the 2026 season, but it's largely due to their schedule. He has Dallas going 6-11 this season.

"An elite offense got the Dallas Cowboys seven wins last season," Arthur wrote. "So, with the same offense and an improved defense entering 2026, getting above .500 should be more than doable. It helps that the NFC East isn’t as threatening as it was a year ago at this time. But their non-division schedule is brutal.

"Expectations are high in Dallas, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it take a step back."

Cowboys' 2026 Projected Win Total

The Cowboys' projected win total for the 2026 season currently sits at 9.5 wins at FanDuel Sportsbook. Their odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +2200, while their odds to make the playoffs are +100.

Cowboys' Notable Offseason Moves

Dallas opened the offseason by placing the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens and re-signing running back Javonte Williams. In free agency, the Cowboys signed former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant and former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Cowboys were also pretty active on the trade market. They acquired edge rusher Rashan Gary in a deal with the Green Bay Packers, but traded defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas also acquired linebacker Dee Winters in a separate deal with San Francisco.

In the draft, the Cowboys traded up a spot to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the 11th overall pick. They also selected UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence in the first round, picking him with the 23rd overall pick. Dallas also made four picks in Rounds 3 and 4, selecting Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham, Penn State offensive tackle Drew Shelton, Florida cornerback Devin Moore and Alabama defensive tackle LT Overton.

How We've Assessed The Cowboys' Offseason

Following the draft, our Ralph Vacchiano placed the Cowboys at No. 21 in his power rankings.

"They have been laser-focused on the defense all offseason long, as they should be. Getting safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 was a steal, since some thought he was the best player in the draft," Vacchiano wrote of Dallas.

Dallas' draft haul also earned high marks from our draft analyst, Rob Rang. Rang gave the Cowboys an A-minus grade for their picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"The Cowboys needed to take advantage of their two first-round selections and did so. The duo will immediately upgrade what was one of the NFL’s most porous defenses of a year ago," Rang wrote.