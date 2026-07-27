Big Bets Report: Koivun's First Title Equals $4 Million Win For Bettor

For half the summer, World Cup odds dominated the American sports betting landscape. Wagering records were set and just as quickly broken throughout the tournament.

Now, the betting fare has returned to its typical summer menu — and the biggest winners are coming from golf.

The latest example: A high-roller at DraftKings Sportsbook banked a multi-million-dollar win on PGA Tour rookie Jackson Koivun’s first career victory.

More on that seven-figure haul, early bettors firing on 76ers' futures — with LeBron James now in the mix — and a five-dollar parlay that needs just one more winner to cash out for six figures.

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Action On Jackson

On Wednesday, a DraftKings customer with a lot of disposable income decided to put some of that cash on Koivun to win the 3M Open.

The 21-year-old turned pro in June, after leading Auburn to its second NCAA title in three years and winning three straight SEC individual titles.

The bettor put $108,108.18 — yes, 18 cents, as well — on Koivun at +3700 odds.

Then Koivun shot four straight rounds in the 60s, including a 7-under 64 opener, a torrid 10-under 61 in Round 3 and a closing 66.

Koivun’s 61-66 weekend matched world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who shot 64-63. And it gave the rookie a 25-under 259 total to beat second-place Scheffler by three strokes.

Koivun earned $1.584 million for his victory. The bettor, however, claimed 2.5 times that amount, profiting just over $4 million, for a total payout of $4,108,110.84.

For us average Joes and Janes, here’s something a bit more relatable: $200 on Koivun +4000, from a Hard Rock Bet customer.

Granted, that bettor didn’t become a millionaire. But turning $200 into $8,000 profit is mighty fine ROI.

Sixers Elixir?

It’s been 25 years since the 76ers last went to the NBA Finals. In the 2000-01 season, Allen Iverson led Philadelphia to the championship series vs. a Lakers team that included Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, coached by Phil Jackson.

Philly lost that series 4-1.

Is 2026-27 the season the Sixers finally return? And in doing so, win their first title since Dr. J made house calls in 1983?

This summer’s moves certainly have the public betting masses brimming with optimism. Following a big July 1 splash with the acquisition of Jaylen Brown, the 76ers on Friday won the LeBron James sweepstakes.

In just the first hour after the news broke, 98% of all NBA Finals straight bets at BetMGM were on the 76ers. At DraftKings, in the first 24 hours, Philadelphia landed 86% of bets and 93% of money in NBA Finals odds.

One of the larger reported plays came on Polymarket’s prediction market platform. Within 20 minutes of the James news breaking, a trader put $12,472.68 on the 76ers at a price of 7%, which equates to odds in the range of +1300.

If the Sixers go the distance, then the trader profits $155,171.32, for a total payout of $167,644. But there’s gonna be a long wait from now til mid-June 2027.

At Fanatics Sportsbook, a bettor smartly got in earlier on the 76ers, at better odds. The customer put $4,000 on Philly +1800 after the Sixers signed Brown.

If that bettor waited until after the Sixers got James, those odds would’ve been sliced to +900, cutting the potential profit in half. Instead, a 76ers title run would land $72,000 profit (total payout $76,000).

Parlay Partay

As I often like to remind folks in this space, betting 15-leg parlays is a great way to separate you from your money. Hell, that can happen even betting three- and four-teamers.

So if you feel compelled to still do so, then keep the wager amount reasonable. Like, say, two dollars.

That’s what a Hard Rock Bet customer did Saturday, with a moneyline parlay involving all 15 MLB games. To the bettor’s credit, the parlay mixed in six underdogs to go with nine favorites.

Still, a huge amount of good fortune is required to cash such a ticket. Three games were decided by one run: Royals 3, Tigers 2; Orioles 3, Braves 2; and Dodgers 4, Mets 3.

And two of those games saw the winning run plated in the ninth inning. Kansas City scored in the top of the ninth to break a 2-2 tie, and Dylan Beavers hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for Baltimore.

Add up all those odds across 15 legs, and you total out at a monstrous +1133619. Or in slightly-easier-to-digest terms, just beyond 11336/1.

So the bettor’s meager two bucks turned into $22,672.38.

Incredible.

Built For The Futures

With Spain hoisting the World Cup trophy, a FanDuel Sportsbook customer moved one step closer to turning a few bucks into a massive payday.

Sometime late in the NFL’s 2026-27 season, the bettor put all of $4.80 on a five-leg futures parlay:

Seahawks +800 to win the Super Bowl

Michigan +450 to win March Madness

Knicks +1300 to win the NBA Finals

Spain +400 to win the World Cup

Yankees +750 to win the World Series

The first four legs are already in. And the bettor has a cashout offer of $14,233.84, which is nothing to sneeze at.

However, the Yankees are currently the +550 second choice in FanDuel’s World Series futures odds, behind only the +160 favorite Dodgers. So this ticket is quite live, perhaps more so if Aaron Judge makes a late-season return from a rib injury that’s shelved him since May 31.

At incredible odds of +2945150 (beyond 29451/1), if New York wins the title, then that four bucks and change becomes $141,372. That’s a pretty envious position to be in.