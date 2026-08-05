LIV Golf Announces Agreement For Lead Investor To Support 2027 Season

Help is on the way for LIV Golf.

On Wednesday, LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil announced that an investment in the league has been agreed to in a statement of optimism for its future.

"LIV Golf has an agreement in place with a lead investor, signed by the investor and approved by the Board, to anchor the transaction and play a key role in supporting the path forward for the League’s next era, driven by and for the players," O'Neil said.

"We're also seeing strong interest from more than a dozen additional parties to potentially serve as minority investors, creating a multi-partner model built for long-term stability and growth. Notably, our next chapter will make our players the majority equity holders in LIV Golf, a first for a major global sports league, and gives the League the foundation to keep growing the game worldwide.

"We anticipate finalizing terms in the coming weeks, with the goal of entering a transaction in September. In the meantime, our focus is on delivering a great week for fans and players at Bedminster and finishing the 2026 season strong."

This statement comes in the wake of months-long speculation about the future of LIV Golf, which exclusively airs on the FOX family of networks.

LIV Golf began in 2023, with the sport previously existing in a smaller capacity dating back to 2021. Over the years, LIV Golf has featured several prominent stars like Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson, among others.

There are two events remaining in the 2026 LIV season, the first one commencing this Thursday: LIV Golf New York at Old Course Bedminster, New Jersey from Aug. 6-9. The final event is LIV Golf Indianapolis, which will take place from Aug. 20-23.

The Team Championship is scheduled for Aug. 27-30 at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Michigan.

LIV's season has been a successful one, especially around the globe. Events in Australia and South Africa drew record attendance numbers. The league has also made strides off the course in making players eligible for the Official World Golf Rankings while maintaining its emphasis on team golf.