NBA trade rumors: Jimmy Butler 'prefers' to be traded before deadline

The NBA's trade season unofficially starts on Sunday, Dec. 15, when a majority of players that signed contracts in the offseason will become trade eligible for the first time this season.

That doesn't necessarily mean that there will be a flury of trades between now and the NBA trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 6, but there's reason to believe teams will be active in the coming months.

The Golden State Warriors kicked things off with a splashy trade on Saturday, but they might not be done yet.

Here are the latest NBA trade rumors:

Butler wants out

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler wants to be traded before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are his proffered win-now destinations, according to a report from ESPN on Wednesday.

Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has previously denied that Butler wants a trade away from Miami.

Kuzma on the block

The Washington WIzards are "eager to find a trade" for Kyle Kuzma, according to The Stein Line. Kuzma, 29, is averaging 15.8 points per game on 42% shooting from the field, in addition to 5.6 rebounds per game, this season.

Thunder monitoring Nets forward

The Oklahoma City Thunder are eyeing Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, according to The Stein Line. Johnson, 28, is averaging a career-high 19.1 points per game this season while shooting 42.3% from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts per game.

