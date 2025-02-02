National Basketball Association Mavericks reportedly trading Luka Doncic to Lakers for Anthony Davis, pick Updated Feb. 2, 2025 1:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A shocker went down in the wee hours of Sunday morning in the NBA, with two of the biggest names in the league on the move.

The Dallas Mavericks are sending Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz are also included in the deal.

Per ESPN, Utah will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino from the Lakers as well as the 2025 Clippers second-round pick that was owned by the Lakers, and the 2025 Mavericks second-round pick for help in facilitating the deal.

Multiple sources have confirmed the blockbuster trade, which was first reported just after 12 a.m. ET.

Doncic, 25, is a five-time All-Star and five-time first-team All-NBA player who was in the midst of his seventh season with the Mavericks. He won the NBA scoring title just a year ago and helped lead the Mavericks to the NBA Finals, where they lost in five games to the Boston Celtics.

Davis, 31, is a 10-time All-Star who is also a four-time first-team All-NBA player. He was in the midst of his sixth season in L.A., and won a championship with the Lakers in 2020.

According to reports, Dallas reached out to Los Angeles regarding a deal involving Doncic.

Why?

Well, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks franchise had concerns regarding Doncic's future with the franchise, specifically from a financial perspective.

His health and conditioning also came into play.

Doncic will now join forces with future first-ballot Hall of Famer and all-time NBA scoring leader LeBron James, who is 40 and in his 22nd professional season.

James found out about the trade after his triple-double game against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, ESPN reported.

Davis will now be alongside James' former teammate Kyrie Irving, an eight-time All-Star who won a championship with James in Cleveland back in 2016.

As of Feb. 2, the Lakers are fifth in the West at 28-19, while Dallas is eighth at 26-23. Doncic has missed 27 games this season and hasn't played since Dec. 25 due to a calf strain. Davis has missed four.

The Lakers and Mavericks will square off for the first time following the trade on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, and will play again on April 9 in Dallas.

Also of note: Lakers coach JJ Redick and Doncic were teammates during the 2020-21 season.

This is a developing story.

