Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade: Best social media reactions to NBA blockbuster
The NBA world came to an absolute standstill on Saturday evening when news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers had agreed to a trade to send Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić.
To say this is one of the most shocking trades in NBA history isn't close to hyperbole. There weren't even whispers about this trade potentially happening with less than a week until the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and, apparently, LeBron James was also caught off guard by the news despite sharing an agent with Davis.
And if it was a shock to James, you can imagine how much of a surprise it was to the public.
Here are the best reactions to the blockbuster trade between Los Angeles and Dallas:
Reactions to Dončić-Davis trade
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2025 NBA All-Star Rosters: Voting results, starters, reserves
Bronny James gets standing ovation on the road as Lakers rout Wizards 134-96
Dwyane Wade reveals 2023 kidney surgery to remove cancerous tumor
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended one game, will miss his own bobble head night
What are the 10 most unbreakable records in sports?
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray will reportedly miss rest of season with Achilles injury
-
Victor Wembanyama voted to NBA All-Star reserves, 1 of 6 first-time selections
2025 NBA All-Star Game: Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker among biggest snubs
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
-
2025 NBA All-Star Rosters: Voting results, starters, reserves
Bronny James gets standing ovation on the road as Lakers rout Wizards 134-96
Dwyane Wade reveals 2023 kidney surgery to remove cancerous tumor
-
Pistons' Isaiah Stewart suspended one game, will miss his own bobble head night
What are the 10 most unbreakable records in sports?
Pelicans' Dejounte Murray will reportedly miss rest of season with Achilles injury
-
Victor Wembanyama voted to NBA All-Star reserves, 1 of 6 first-time selections
2025 NBA All-Star Game: Tyrese Maxey, Devin Booker among biggest snubs
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase