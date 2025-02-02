National Basketball Association Luka Dončić-Anthony Davis trade: Best social media reactions to NBA blockbuster Updated Feb. 2, 2025 1:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NBA world came to an absolute standstill on Saturday evening when news broke that the Los Angeles Lakers had agreed to a trade to send Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić.

To say this is one of the most shocking trades in NBA history isn't close to hyperbole. There weren't even whispers about this trade potentially happening with less than a week until the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and, apparently, LeBron James was also caught off guard by the news despite sharing an agent with Davis.

And if it was a shock to James, you can imagine how much of a surprise it was to the public.

Here are the best reactions to the blockbuster trade between Los Angeles and Dallas:

Reactions to Dončić-Davis trade

