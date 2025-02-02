National Basketball Association LeBron James responds to reports of rift with Anthony Davis: 'You a fkn lie' Published Feb. 2, 2025 2:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James has broken his silence on the reported Anthony Davis-for-Luka Dončić trade, and let's just say he's not happy about the rumors already being spread about his influence on the Lakers' decision to make the move.

In response to a tweet about a report of a supposed rift between him and Davis, James said that there is no truth to the idea that he is or was ever frustrated with his — now former — All-Star teammate.

How much James was actually involved in the trade itself still remains to be seen, as the news of the trade caught the NBA world by surprise, but according to a report from ESPN on Saturday, James "had no idea it was in the works."

Davis and James joined forces via a blockbuster trade in July 2019, and in 2020, the superstar duo won a championship together. James and Davis are both represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports.

In addition to Davis, the Dallas Mavericks will receive Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick in the trade. The Lakers and Mavericks are scheduled to play each other on Feb. 26.

