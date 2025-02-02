National Basketball Association Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant top 10 all-time biggest NBA trade deadline moves Updated Feb. 2, 2025 12:57 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The lead-up to the NBA trade deadline — which is Feb. 6 this season — has always produced a great number of blockbuster moves.

In fact, the Los Angeles Lakers made a shocking trade for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić on Sunday morning, sending nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis and a future first-round draft pick, among other assets, to Dallas. Yes, that really happened.

Here are the 10 biggest NBA swaps to happen near the trade deadline (trades that took place over a month before the deadline aren't included on this list):

Heat receive: Goran Dragić and Zoran Dragić

Suns receive: Danny Granger, John Salmons and two first-round draft picks

Pelicans receive: Norris Cole, Justin Hamilton and Shawne Williams

With a trade market developing and the point guard hitting the open market after the season, Miami traded for Dragić and his brother with seconds to spare at the 2015 trade deadline. One of the better point guards in the sport, Dragić gave the Heat a composed floor general who could both score off the dribble and sink perimeter shots; he did as such next to Dwyane Wade. After the season, Dragić and the Heat agreed to a five-year, $90 million deal, and he ultimately played six-plus seasons in Miami. Dragić, who started for the Heat when they reached the NBA Finals in 2020, averaged a combined 16.2 points and 5.2 assists per game across his six-plus-year stint in Miami.

Pelicans receive: DeMarcus Cousins and Omri Casspi

Kings receive: Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway and a first- and second-round draft pick

The Pelicans had a superstar in Anthony Davis and wanted to finally do something with him, so they swung a trade for Cousins, arguably the best scoring center in the NBA, in 2017. Davis and Cousins formed an overwhelming frontcourt duo, with two physically imposing players who scored in a variety of ways and hit the boards at a high level. New Orleans missed the playoffs in 2017 but then made the playoffs the ensuing season. Prior to suffering a ruptured Achilles, which ended the big man's season, Cousins averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game for the Pelicans in the 2017-18 season.

Nets receive: Deron Williams

Jazz receive: Derrick Favors, Devin Harris, two unprotected first-round draft picks and cash considerations

The Nets needed an identity, and they decided to make that identity one of the best point guards in the NBA, that being Williams. To acquire Williams, the Nets had to give up the noted two first-rounders, but also Favors and Harris, who were each former top-five selections. The Nets missed the playoffs in 2011 and the ensuing season, their first full run with Williams. But then they acquired Joe Johnson and the program took off, as Williams & Co. made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons. Across his four-plus seasons with the Nets, Williams averaged a combined 16.6 points and 7.5 assists per game.

7. Dallas Mavericks acquire Jason Kidd (2008)

Mavericks receive: Jason Kidd, Malik Allen and Antoine Wright

Nets receive: Devin Harris, DeSagana Diop, Trenton Hassell, Maurice Ager, Keith Van Horn, two first-round draft picks and cash

The Mavericks had one of the best teams in the NBA; they just couldn't break through in the postseason, which led to acquiring Kidd. While it took a few seasons, Kidd ended up being an indispensable piece to the Mavericks' 2011 NBA championship team. In an offense that included fellow Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Terry and Caron Butler, Kidd, who was in his second stint with the Mavericks, was the slick floor general en route to helping them win their first title in franchise history. Across his four-plus seasons in Act 2 with Dallas, Kidd averaged 8.2 assists per game.

76ers receive: James Harden and Paul Millsap

Nets receive: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, an unprotected first-round draft pick and a protected first-round draft pick

With the clock ticking and Harden wanting to play in Philly, Brooklyn caved and sent Harden to its divisional rival. The move ended the ongoing Simmons holdout drama for the 76ers and allowed the Nets to get some compensation for the anticipated scenario that Harden was going to bolt the first chance he could — after being traded to the Nets in another blockbuster trade just 13 months earlier. Harden formed a tantalizing offensive duo with future MVP Joel Embiid. While the three-time scoring champion continued to score at an All-Star level and even led the NBA in assists in the 2022-23 season (10.7 per game), Harden ultimately sought to be traded yet again and was in 2023.

5. Seattle SuperSonics acquire Ray Allen (2003)

SuperSonics receive: Ray Allen, Kevin Ollie, Ronald Murray and a conditional first-round draft pick

Bucks receive: Gary Payton and Desmond Mason

After establishing himself as one of the best players in the league on a mid-level Bucks squad, Allen was sent to Seattle, where he took his game to the next level. Across four-plus seasons with the SuperSonics, Allen averaged 24.6 points per game, while shooting 44.0/38.6/89.9. However, Seattle made the playoffs just once with Allen. In that lone season (2004-05), Allen and Rashard Lewis led the SuperSonics to a first-round series win over the Kings before losing to the San Antonio Spurs in the quarterfinal round. The SuperSonics traded Allen, a then-seven-time All-Star, to the Boston Celtics in 2007, with him winning a title in Beantown the following season.

4. Los Angeles Lakers acquire Pau Gasol (2008)

Lakers receive: Pau Gasol and a second-round draft pick

Grizzlies receive: Marc Gasol, Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie and two first-round draft picks

That's right: a brother-for-brother trade. The Lakers made the standout move for Pau Gasol to lift them into contention, which is precisely what it did. After losing in the NBA Finals in 2008, the Lakers won back-to-back titles and made the playoffs in all but one season when Gasol was in the building, that being his last (2013-14). Across his six-plus seasons in Los Angeles, Gasol averaged 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Putting Gasol, one of the best big men of his generation, on the interior to complement Kobe Bryant ended up being the perfect move for the Lakers. In 2023, the Lakers retired Gasol's No. 16 jersey.

Knicks receive: Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Anthony Carter, Shelden Williams and Renaldo Balkman

Nuggets receive: Danilo Gallinari, Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Timofey Mozgov, Corey Brewer, a future New York first-round draft pick and two second-rounders

Timberwolves receive: Anthony Randolph, Eddy Curry and cash

It took three teams and many weeks to strike a deal, but the Knicks pulled off the seismic trade to land Anthony. Playing alongside fellow All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire, Anthony helped lead the Knicks to three consecutive playoff appearances. An All-Star in each of his six complete seasons with the Knicks, Anthony led the NBA in scoring in the 2012-13 season (28.7 per game). Anthony finished his six-plus-year career with the Knicks seventh in franchise history with 10,186 points. That said, the Knicks missed the playoffs in each of Anthony's last four years with the team.

Suns receive: Kevin Durant and T.J. Warren

Nets receive: Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Juan Pablo Vaulet, four unprotected first-round draft picks, a first-round pick swap and two second-rounders

Bucks receive: Jae Crowder

Pacers receive: George Hill, Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, three second-round draft picks and cash

Just days after becoming the team's new owner, Mat Ishbia and the Suns executed one of the blockbuster moves of the decade, shipping out a haul for Durant. A four-time scoring champion, Durant has been everything the Suns could've asked for, averaging a combined 27.0 points per game in his time with the franchise alongside Devin Booker. The Suns are the fourth team that Durant has played for, with the team continually one of the most topical in the sport. At the same time, Phoenix has yet to see the results it seeks from this trade, as the Suns are on their third head coach, haven't surpassed the quarterfinal round of the Western Conference playoffs and are hovering around Play-in Tournament contention this season.

Lakers receive: Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris

Mavericks receive: Anthony Davis, Max Christie and Los Angeles' 2029-first-round draft pick

Jazz receive: Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round draft picks

The Lakers pulled off one of the most historic trades in the history of professional sports for a 25-year-old who has already claimed five All-NBA honors. While he has been limited to 22 games this season due to injury, Dončić is one of the most prolific scorers the sport has to offer, as he scores in isolation, drains perimeter shots and uses his physicality to score off the dribble. Meanwhile, Dončić, who's averaging 28.6 points per game for his career, also serves as a floor general and hits the boards at a high level. Los Angeles acquired its future, if not already the new face of its franchise to succeed LeBron James when he retires. On the other hand, the Mavericks traded a superstar who arguably isn't even in his prime yet for, most notably, Davis, a fellow star but also a 31-year-old with a deep-rooted injury history, to put alongside Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. It's an unprecedented risk on the Mavericks' end, especially after reaching the NBA Finals with Dončić leading the way last season.

