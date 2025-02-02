Reports: LeBron James will stay with Lakers through trade deadline, play with Luka Dončić
LeBron James will not ask the Los Angeles Lakers to be moved ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, according to multiple reports on Sunday.
The Lakers on Sunday finalized a blockbuster trade to send James' close friend Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for 25-year-old superstar Luka Dončić. James wasn't involved in the trade, according to reports, which led many to believe that he might ask for a trade himself.
Instead, James will get the opportunity to play with yet another superstar player with the hope of winning his fifth championship at the age of 40. Dončić led the Mavericks to the Finals last season and has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game in 22 games this season.
The Lakers (28-19) currently sit at the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, one game back of the No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets.
