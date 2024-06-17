National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA title odds: Celtics favored to repeat after beating Mavericks Updated Jun. 17, 2024 11:04 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Boston Celtics are NBA champions!

The Celtics won their 18th title on Monday, the team's first since 2008.

Can Boston go back-to-back and capture title No. 19 next season? Well, the early odds indicate the C's can make another title run.

After knocking off the Dallas Mavericks in five games in this year's Finals, Boston is the early favorite to win it all again next season.

Let's take a look at the opening NBA title odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 17.

Boston Celtics: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Denver Nuggets: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

New York Knicks: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

LA Clippers: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Miami Heat: +2700 (bet $10 to win $280 total)

Phoenix Suns: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3200 (bet $10 to win $330 total)

Golden State Warriors: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Indiana Pacers: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sacramento Kings: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

New Orleans Pelicans: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Orlando Magic: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Houston Rockets: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

San Antonio Spurs: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Chicago Bulls: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Toronto Raptors: +40000 (bet $10 to win $4,010 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Detroit Pistons: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Charlotte Hornets: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Washington Wizards: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Brooklyn Nets: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Utah Jazz: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Boston opened as a +300 favorite to lift up the Larry O'Brien trophy again next season.

Dallas opens at +950.

Denver (+750), Minnesota (+900) and OKC (+950) round out the top five favorites.

