Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox to miss rest of season with finger injury

Published Mar. 13, 2025 8:19 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox will miss the rest of the season with a finger injury.

The Spurs said Fox will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a tendon on his left hand.

Fox was injured during training camp in October while he was still with the Sacramento Kings. He still averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 62 games total this season. The Spurs acquired him on Feb. 3, and he averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 17 games for San Antonio.

Fox had his highest-scoring game with the Spurs on Wednesday, finishing with 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a 126-116 victory over Dallas.

The Spurs expect him to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of next season.

Fox was an All-Star and an All-NBA third-team selection in 2022-23 for the Kings. The next season, also with the Kings, he averaged a career-high 26.6 points and led the league in steals.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

