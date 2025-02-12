2024-25 NBA award odds: Wembanyama favored for DPOY
While MVP is the most prestigious award delivered at the end of the NBA season, it's not the only award.
Let's check out the odds for the six other individual awards that are up for grabs at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 12.
Rookie of the Year
Stephon Castle: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
Kel'el Ware: +205 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Jaylen Wells: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Zaccharie Risacher: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
What to know: Wemby was last year's winner, and of the last 10 winners, five have been international players. Castle is favored, and he plays alongside Wembanyama in San Antonio. The last time a franchise had back-to-back ROY winners was in 2014-15 and 2015-16, when Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns both won it as members of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Defensive Player of the Year
Victor Wembanyama: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)
Jaren Jackson Jr.: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Evan Mobley: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
What to know: Many believe Wemby was robbed of the award last year, but it appears that won't be the case this year. A center or power forward has won DPOY 17 of the last 20 years. Kawhi Leonard won it in 2014-15 and 2015-16, and Marcus Smart won it in 2021-22. Wemby currently leads the league in blocks with 3.9 per game.
Sixth Man of the Year
Payton Pritchard: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
De'Andre Hunter: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Malik Beasley: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Naz Reid: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
What to know: Pritchard has not started a single game this season, and is averaging nearly 14 points per game for the Celtics. He could become the second Boston player to win the award in the last three years. Malcolm Brogdon won it in 2022-23.
Most Improved Player
Cade Cunningham: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Norman Powell: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Tyler Herro: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
What to know: This award has almost become reserved for All-Stars over the last decade. Over the last 10 years, only twice has a player won the award and not been an All-Star that season. Cunningham, the favorite this year, will play in his first All-Star Game this season.
Coach of the Year
Kenny Atkinson: -600 (bet $10 to win $11.67 total)
Ime Udoka: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
JB Bickerstaff: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
What to know: The award has gone to an East coach five times in the past 10 years, and a West coach the five other times. Having the best record in the league helps, but it doesn't seal the deal. Coaches whose teams have the best record in the league have won the award just three times in the past decade. Cleveland currently has the second-best record in the league.
Clutch Player of the Year
Nikola Jokić: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)
Trae Young: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Tyrese Maxey: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
What to know: This will be the third year of the award's existence and a point guard has won it each of the last two years (De'Aaron Fox, Steph Curry). Jokic is averaging 4.5 points in the clutch, while shooting 56.7% from the field in clutch situations. While Young is averaging 4.4 points in the clutch, he's shooting just 39.7% in those situations. Maxey is averaging 4.9 clutch points per game, but shooting only 45.9% in the clutch.
