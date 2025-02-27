Stephen Curry becomes first NBA player in history to make 4K career 3-pointers
Nobody has made more 3-pointers in NBA history than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, and now the point guard has another bold distinction to his name.
In Golden State's game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, Curry became the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career 3-pointers. The historic 3-pointer came with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter.
Curry is far and away first in NBA/ABA history in 3-pointers, with LA Clippers guard James Harden second with 3,127 made 3-pointers.
Entering Thursday night, Curry has averaged 24.5 points, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season, while shooting 44.8/39.8/93.6. The Warriors are 37-28, good for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
Curry, who turns 37 on Friday, is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, two-time scoring champion and 10-time All-NBA honoree. He has spent his entire 16-year career with the Warriors.
[Related: The 10 best 3-point shooters in NBA history]
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Dylan Harper has sights set on Big Ten Tourney title: 'We're looking to go on a run'
2025 NBA Power Rankings: Warriors surging with Jimmy Butler
Four-point play FTW! Tyrese Haliburton's clutch shots seal Pacers' 115-114 win vs. Bucks
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2024-25 NBA award odds: Evan Mobley remains DPOY favorite
Most points scored in an NBA game
-
NBA MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Can Jokić catch Gilgeous-Alexander?
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings
-
Dylan Harper has sights set on Big Ten Tourney title: 'We're looking to go on a run'
2025 NBA Power Rankings: Warriors surging with Jimmy Butler
Four-point play FTW! Tyrese Haliburton's clutch shots seal Pacers' 115-114 win vs. Bucks
-
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
2024-25 NBA award odds: Evan Mobley remains DPOY favorite
Most points scored in an NBA game
-
NBA MVPs: Complete list of award winners by year
2024-25 NBA MVP odds: Can Jokić catch Gilgeous-Alexander?