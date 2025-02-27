National Basketball Association
Stephen Curry becomes first NBA player in history to make 4K career 3-pointers
National Basketball Association

Stephen Curry becomes first NBA player in history to make 4K career 3-pointers

Published Mar. 13, 2025 11:36 p.m. ET

Nobody has made more 3-pointers in NBA history than Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, and now the point guard has another bold distinction to his name.

In Golden State's game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, Curry became the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career 3-pointers. The historic 3-pointer came with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter.

Curry is far and away first in NBA/ABA history in 3-pointers, with LA Clippers guard James Harden second with 3,127 made 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Entering Thursday night, Curry has averaged 24.5 points, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season, while shooting 44.8/39.8/93.6. The Warriors are 37-28, good for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Curry, who turns 37 on Friday, is a four-time NBA champion, two-time MVP, two-time scoring champion and 10-time All-NBA honoree. He has spent his entire 16-year career with the Warriors.

 [Related: The 10 best 3-point shooters in NBA history]

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings

2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes