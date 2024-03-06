FIFA Men's World Cup
Summer of Soccer: Top 100 players of Copa America and Euro 2024
Summer of Soccer: Top 100 players of Copa America and Euro 2024

Published Mar. 6, 2024 1:31 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

The Summer of Soccer on FOX kicks off on June 14 with the European Championship in Germany, followed by the United States-hosted Copa América on June 20. The tournaments, which will both conclude on July 14, will feature some of the biggest soccer stars in Europe, South America and North America.

From now until the ball gets rolling in Munich, FOX Sports' soccer writers Doug McIntyre and Martin Rogers will be counting down the top-100 players of the Summer of Soccer, with 50 players from the European Championship and 50 players from the Copa América.

Here's who made the cut:

100: Guillermo "Memo" Ochoa

(Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Country: Mexico
Club: U.S. Salernitana 1919 (Italy)
Position: Goalkeeper
Age: 38

The most-capped goalkeeper in El Tri history, Ochoa will turn 39 before the 2024 Copa América is over. He's still Mexico's undisputed starter, though; last year, "Memo" took home Golden Glove honors after snaring his fifth career Concacaf Gold Cup title. Now playing in Italy's Serie A after stops in the top leagues in Belgium, France and Spain, this summer could mark the former Club América star's international swan song.

This story will be updated through the end of the countdown on June 14.

Copa América
Euro Cup
