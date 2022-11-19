FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 1: Kylian Mbappé
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 1: Kylian Mbappé

42 mins ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Kylian Mbappé

Country: France
Rank: 1
Rank in 2018: 19
Position: Forward
Age: 23

Holden's analysis: He’s one of the most powerful, dynamic and explosive players in world soccer. He really broke out onto the scene in 2018 when he announced himself in the World Cup Final, scoring a goal and leading France to a title.

France's Kylian Mbappé

France's Kylian Mbappé
Mbappé is known for his speed, technical ability and finishing.
