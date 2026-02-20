Neymar Says Retiring In 2026 Is 'Possible' With World Cup Status Uncertain

Neymar has admitted that he could retire from professional football at the end of 2026, with the experienced Brazil international having endured more struggles on the injury front. He is desperate to represent his country at this summer's World Cup, but is unable to speculate on what the long term future will look like — with it possible that he will be forced to hang up his boots.

Neymar underwent knee surgery in December 2025

Neymar is now 34 years of age and has been finding it increasingly difficult to steer clear of the treatment table. More surgery was undertaken in December 2025, on a long-standing knee problem, having previously missed a year of action with anterior cruciate ligament damage.

He has returned to action with Santos, having retraced steps to his roots in South America, and is enjoying his football again — with a contract extension being agreed through to the end of the calendar year.

Will Neymar retire at the end of 2026?

Earning a recall to the Brazil squad is a top priority for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, having not represented the Selecao since October 2023, and decisions on how long he plays for will only be made after another bid to land an elusive World Cup crown has been taken in.

Neymar has told CazeTV: "I don't know what the future holds for me. It's possible that in December I'll want to retire. I'm living day by day. This year is crucial, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team and for me."

Neymar confident that fitness has been rebuilt

The talented playmaker added on his ongoing efforts to recover full match fitness and sharpness: "I wanted to come back at 100% this season, which is why I was rested for some matches. I know a lot of people are saying all sorts of things and don't understand the day-to-day reality, but I have to face it.

"Santos has put an excellent plan in place regarding this. Of course, I wanted to come back to help my team, but in the end, I preferred to rest myself so I could come back at 100%, pain-free, fear-free, and in top form.

"I managed to come back well in the last match. I'm happy and relieved to be back a little stronger than before. Obviously, I need to get back into my rhythm, but with perseverance I'll reach 100%. I'm taking it step by step. I don't know what the future holds; my instincts will decide. One day at a time."

Will Neymar make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad?

Neymar is Brazil’s all-time leading scorer, with 79 goals to his name, and has earned 128 caps since making his senior international debut in 2010. Carlo Ancelotti has challenged the modern day icon to earn a place in his current plans.

World Cup winner Kleberson, who captured a global crown in 2002, believes that Neymar has to form part of Brazil’s squad this summer. He told GOAL when asked for his take on the lively debate that continues to rage around a mercurial No.10: "I really, really want to see Neymar at the World Cup. In terms of fitness, he is really behind everyone now - because of the injuries, because the last year he hasn’t had a lot of minutes on the field.

"The talent that kid has, as soon as he starts to get a good feel now, gets the good fitness, he can probably help a lot. He will not get into the World Cup at 100 per cent fitness but when the World Cup gets going, especially the way it is now, he can produce well because he is the most talented player that we have in Brazil. Others are at a good level, but nobody can do the stuff this kid can do.

"He needs to get to a good level with fitness, play minutes and stay on the field. When I look at all the Brazilian players, nobody is like him. Okay we can talk about Vini Junior or Raphinha or Estevao, but the things that Neymar can do with a ball, it makes it scary to mark him. Neymar is the closest I have seen to Ronaldinho."

Brazil have been placed in Group C at the 2026 World Cup. They will open their bid for ultimate glory against Morocco at MetLife Stadium on June 13, before going on to face Haiti and Scotland in Philadelphia and Miami respectively.