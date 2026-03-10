The New Lamine Yamal? Barcelona Manager Says Pau Cubarsi Is 'On The Same Level'

Hansi Flick has hailed teenage defender Pau Cubarsi, claiming his development mirrors that of Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona boss believes the 19-year-old is ready for the highest level ahead of the club's crunch Champions League last-16 tie against Newcastle.

Flick finds a defensive diamond

Barcelona head coach Flick has sparked excitement by placing Cubarsi in the same bracket as superstar winger Yamal. Ahead of the Blaugrana's Champions League first leg clash against Newcastle, the German tactician expressed his astonishment at the center-back's rapid maturation.

The Catalan giants are heading to St James' Park leaning heavily on their youth. Flick noted that Cubarsi’s defensive focus and physical attributes suggest he is already operating at a world-class standard despite his age.

The manager’s verdict on a 'brutal' talent

In his pre-match press conference, Flick discussed Cubarsi's qualities, saying he is physically very strong and has great potential to develop into a big star. As quoted by Mundo Deportivo, he said: "It's incredible how Cubarsi defends. He plays as a center-back and remains completely focused. In Bilbao, he took a throw-in with incredible power – it looked like a corner. He's on the same level as Lamine, but as a defender. He still has to develop; he's only 19, and when he gains more experience, he'll be brutal. He can play at the highest level imaginable. We're talking about a young team – Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Cubarsi… They all have incredible quality. I enjoy watching them and seeing how they develop."

Cubarsi's remarkable development

Cubarsi is a product of Barca's renowned La Masia academy. The Spanish defender made his competitive debut for Barca's senior team at the age of 16 in January 2024 in a Copa del Rey victory against Unionistas de Salamanca. Since then, he has consistently featured for the first team, making a total of 116 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. This season, he remains a key player in Flick's back line. In total, he has made 36 appearances across various competitions, including 33 starts.

A daunting trip to Tyneside

Barcelona enter this Champions League round of 16 sitting atop La Liga, having maintained their strong form with four wins in their last five matches. However, the trip to face Newcastle represents a significant physical test for Flick's squad.

Following the trip to Tyneside, Barca will face Sevilla in La Liga on Sunday, before taking on the Magpies again at Camp Nou in the second leg. Cubarsi is likely to remain a key player for the Catalans in these crucial matches.