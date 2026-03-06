Barcelona President Says 'Sky Is The Limit' For Teenage Superstar Lamine Yamal

Joan Laporta has labelled Barcelona star Lamine Yamal a "genial" talent, insisting the 17-year-old has no ceiling. Laporta, currently running for re-election as president of the Catalan club, praised the winger's extraordinary maturity as he continues to spearhead the club's new era under Hansi Flick.

A generational talent emerging

Laporta has expressed his immense admiration for Yamal's rapid development. The winger has transformed from a promising La Masia graduate into the focal point of the first-team attack, consistently delivering match-winning performances in high-pressure environments. His prowess was underlined recently when he scored his first hat-trick for Barca in a 4-1 victory over Villarreal.

The Barca presidential candidate noted that the young player's ability to innovate on the pitch has become a daily source of admiration for the coaching staff and board of directors. This development is seen as a cornerstone of the club's sporting project, which currently prioritizes homegrown talent over expensive external acquisitions.

The sky is the limit

Laporta was full of praise for Yamal, insisting that the Spain international surprises everyone every day with his progress. "The sky is the limit, they say, no? Every day he surprises us with something new," he said to Mundo Deportivo. "The other day, on the opposite side from where he normally plays, he makes that play which gives us the first goal against Atletico. It was spectacular. The goal he scored against Villarreal was of a fantastic quality."

He highlighted that Yamal's success is the result of careful nurturing within the club's famed academy. "He is a genial player and we have him at Barca. He is a player who has been instructed, who has been cared for, who has been formed in La Masia. In addition, he is a committed player and with a maturity for his age that is out of the ordinary. We're delighted with Iain Yamal and everyone around him, and the truth is, the team is a treasure of a group of people."

Record-breaking performance

Yamal's hat-trick against Villarreal made him the youngest player to score his first hat-trick in the Spanish top flight (18 years and 230 days) in the 21st century. This feat also made him the first player his age to score a hat-trick in the Spanish top flight since 1967. Only two players have ever scored a hat-trick at a younger age, although you have to go back almost 100 years to find a record-breaking performance: José Iraragorri at 17 years and 337 days in 1930 and Pablo Pombo at 18 years and 200 days in 1934.

This season, Yamal has continued his sensational form, scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions. Yamal has also helped Barça top the La Liga table and reach the Champions League round of 16.

Maintaining the momentum

Although they were recently eliminated in the Copa del Rey semi-finals after a 4-3 aggregate loss to Atletico Madrid, Yamal and Co. will be looking to secure their remaining silverware this season.

The Blaugrana currently sit atop La Liga, four points ahead of rivals Real Madrid. They are scheduled to face Athletic Club this weekend, before playing Newcastle United in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.