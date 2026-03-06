Robert Lewandowski Breaks Silence On Barcelona Contract Talks Amid MLS Transfer Rumors

Robert Lewandowski has finally opened up on his future at Barcelona as his current contract at Camp Nou nears its expiry date, sparking intense speculation across the footballing world.

The 37-year-old has seen his playing time reduced under Hansi Flick this season, and says he is taking a patient and calculated approach to his next professional step.

Patience over pressure

"What is good is that I don't have pressure," Lewandowski explained in a new interview with Sky Sports. "At 30 or a few years [younger], this kind of feeling is going to be different... But in this moment, I don't have to know. I have patience. I'll give myself around three months to decide what I want to do. Me, just me."

New challenge in MLS on the cards?

Despite his contentment in La Liga, the veteran has been heavily linked with a move to Major League Soccer. Reports suggest the Chicago Fire are leading the chase to sign him on a free transfer. Reflecting on past near-transfers, including a move to Blackburn ruined by a volcanic ash cloud and interest from legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Lewandowski added: "At that time, when I was at Dortmund, they wouldn't let me go... but in the end, OK, I'm very happy with my career!"

Tough season for Lewandowski

Lewandowski scored 42 goals in all competitions for Barcelona last season, but has just 14 to his name so far this term. Ferran Torres has emerged as Flick's first choice option through the middle, with Lewandowski restricted to just 10 starts in La Liga, and it has been suggested he is shpwing signs of decline.

What comes next?

Lewandowski will hope for some more minutes when Barca take on Athletic Club in their next La Liga game this weekend. Focus will then turn to the first leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Newcastle, with Flick's side still in the hunt for a domestic and European double that could serve as the perfect send-off for Lewandowski if he does decide to move on in the summer.