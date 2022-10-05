FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 46: Timo Werner
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Timo Werner

Country: Germany

Rank: 46

Rank in 2018: 45

Position: Striker

Age: 26

Timo Werner's first World Cup couldn't have gone much worse than it did. In three starts for Germany starts at Russia ‘18, Werner was held scoreless and, as a result, die Mannschaft didn’t make it out of the group stages.

Werner is still prone to having Cole scoring stretches — which is why Chelsea were comfortable letting him return to RB Leipzig for half of what they paid for him in 2020 — but one good stretch is all coach Hansi Flick needs out of him in Qatar.

"He's a very good finisher on his day," Holden said, "albeit a little bit streaky, which is why I have him at No. 46 right now."

Germany's Timo Werner is known for his speed, movement, finishing.
