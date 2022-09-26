FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 uniform tracker: Photos of every kit we've seen 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

International teams release new kits every year, but of course, there's an extra sense of excitement around the 32 kits that are released for the World Cup every four years.

That excitement doesn't always pay off (as you'll soon see) but for the most part, brands understand the significance of the tournament and produce quality shirts, shorts and socks. Here are all the kits that have been released for Qatar 2022 so far, and the ones that we're anxiously awaiting.

Argentina

Argentina stuck with their iconic blue and white stripes for their home kit, but their away kit is arguably their boldest to date with purple hues and flame designs, the latter of which symbolize the sun on Argentina's flag. If Lionel Messi wins his first World Cup in Qatar, he'll be wearing one of these jerseys.

Australia

In their fifth consecutive World Cup appearance — and their 100th year as a team — the Soceroos will wear a more fun version of their traditional green and yellow home kit. Their away kit follows the same template that many clubs and countries are wearing this season.

Belgium

Argentina won't be the only team rocking flames in Qatar; Belgium's home kit is fiery enough to make Guy Fieri do a double take, especially since Italy failed to qualify for this year's World Cup. For those that aren't fans of the flames, the away kit is an excellent alternative.

Brazil

Brazil rarely disappoint when it comes to their World Cup kits and this year is no different. Though they try not to stray too far from their classic yellow shirt and green collar, there's always a twist to keep their kits fresh. This year, that twist is jaguar-inspired design on both their home and away kit.

Cameroon

For the first time since 1998, Cameroon won't wear a Puma-sponsored jersey at the World Cup. And while nothing will ever compare to the sleeveless (and now-banned) jerseys they wore in 2002, or the "onesie" kit they wore in 2004, the country's new sponsors All One Sports has a solid foundation to build on.

Canada

It's too bad that Canada aren't sponsored by Adidas anymore — some sort of homage to the kits they wore the last time they qualified for the World Cup in 1986 would have been amazing. Instead, they'll wear the kits they wore for World Cup qualifying in the last international cycle to the chagrin of their players.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica's kits won't be the only new thing about their look at the World Cup — they'll also be donning a refreshed badge.

Croatia

Croatia's home shirt for Qatar just kind of looks like an unfinished version of their last few home shirts. The design of their away shirt seems more intentional.

Denmark

Danish sportswear brand Hummel released new Denmark kits in 2022, but as a limited release collaboration with Copenhagen-based fashion brand BLS Hafnia. Fortunately for Denmark's supporters, their new kits are just as clean.

Ecuador

Quality over quantity right? Ecuador is Marathon Sports' only team at the 2022 World Cup, but they made sure to design kits that can stand up against the bigger-name brands at the tournament.

England

England's away kit was tailor-made for the bloke core era in fashion. The home kit? Not so much.

France

On their quest to become just the third team to repeat as champions at the World Cup, France will don a dark blue and gold home shirt for the first time since 2012. It's not as aesthetically pleasing as their last few shirts, but their away shirt makes up for it.

Germany

Adidas clearly takes the responsibility of making the kits for their founder's home team seriously. Though their home kit isn't as colorful as it's been in past years, their away kit is arguably their most ambitious in years.

Ghana

As previously established, Puma isn't afraid to take risks. This year, they really went for it, ditching the traditional breast badges for centralized designs on the shirts. Daring? Yes. Good-looking? The jury's still out on that one, but Ghana's away shirts are definitely among the best of Puma's bunch.

Iran

Iran don't technically have a shirt sponsor for Qatar. If Uhlsport continue their partnership with Team Melli, let's hope they bring the cheetah back.

Japan

Not only are both Japan's kits wonderfully put together, from the designs to the concepts that inspired them, but the launch video for them is incredible. Well done, Adidas.

Korea Republic

The design of the away kit looks like retro arcade carpet. Son Heung-Min's going to look really cool scoring goals in them.

Mexico

Mexico's Mixtec-inspired away kit is so beautiful that it almost feels wrong to know that players will be sweating in them. Seriously — it doesn't get much better than this.

Morocco

By Puma's standards, Morocco's away shirt is safe, but the design is still sleek and thoughtful.

Netherlands

The Netherlands' away shirt isn't too exciting, as is the case with all the generically templated shirts Nike has produced this season, but their leaked home shirt is mystifying. As nod to their national animal, the Netherlands' home shirt will reportedly feature an abstract lion face.

Poland

It's been a while since Poland had a standout kit at the World Cup — perhaps this will be the year they make a statement.

Portugal

Could these be the last kits Cristiano Ronaldo wears at a World Cup?

Qatar

The host nation's kits are a beauty.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's palm kits were easily their best with Nike to date. Hopefully they continue to trend upward this year.

Senegal

Les Lions de la Téranga are fully leaning into their nickname with an abstract lion's mouth bordering their badge, sponsor and nickname text.

Serbia

An argument can be made that Puma's designs for their away kits are a little too on-the-nose, but their take on Serbia's coat of arms is a nice detail for an otherwise clean jersey.

Spain

It's easy to miss if you haven't seen it, but Spain's away shirt pays homage to the España '82 logo. Adidas really did a fantastic job with these kits.



Switzerland

Switzerland's emblems didn't quite translate the way some other Puma jerseys did.

Tunisia

Kappa make their triumphant return to the World Cup stage with Tunisia. An announcement is expected soon.

Uruguay

Much like the Switzerland shirt, Uruguay's away shirt doesn't really feel all that specific to them outside their emblems and that sort of renders the whole concept pointless.

United States

The USMNT's new kits haven't been instant hits with the fans, but Nike's not worried.

Wales

Wales will look solid in their return to the World Cup stage.

This story will be updated as kits are officially released.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.