FIFA World Cup 2022 Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 9: Joshua Kimmich

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Joshua Kimmich

Country: Germany

Rank: N/A

Rank in 2018: 9

Position: Central midfielder

Age: 27

Holden's analysis: He’s not just a cog in the machine; he’s the engine that makes it all run. This is a guy that is small and mighty. He can play as a right back, he can play as a center midfielder, but he’s all over the field at all times.

Germany's Joshua Kimmich: No. 9 Joshua Kimmich is known for his endurance, tackling, smarts and is No. 9 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

