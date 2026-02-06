James Rodríguez To MLS: Colombia Star Confirms Minnesota United Move

Minnesota United officially announced the signing of international star James Rodríguez, who will begin his first spell in Major League Soccer. Rodríguez will not occupy a Designated Player spot, and the deal is a short-term agreement set to run at least through the World Cup. The Colombian midfielder joins as a free agent after his contract with Liga MX side Leon expired in December.

Loons got their star

Cameron Knowles will have his first marquee signing as head coach with the arrival of Rodriguez, adding creativity and explosiveness to Minnesota United’s midfield. The former Real Madrid star has signed a short-term deal with the Loons, who finished fourth in the Western Conference last season and were eliminated in the conference semifinals.

"It’s the club that moved forward the most, it’s the club that wants me," Rodriguez said when asked about his decision to sign with Minnesota instead of MLS' more marquee warm-weather teams. "When people want you, you have to give everything for them. You have to be fully focused here, train really well, and be ready to help.

"I’m in a unique and important stage of my career - I have the World Cup, I can’t fail. I have to do things right, and I’m very focused. It’s true that this was one of the main reasons why I could come here. The World Cup is a reason for me to be here. I want to be at my best and be able to win in Minnesota. I want them to get to know me, and for me to get to know them."

It is a unique fit, though, as Minnesota United were one of the least possession-based teams in MLS last season. That certainly could change with the addition of the Colombian star, who has played for the likes of Real Madrid, Monaco, Porto, Bayern Munich, and Everton throughout his illustrious career.

James' path to MLS

Liga de Quito and Barcelona SC in Ecuador were among the clubs that showed interest in the midfielder, while Estudiantes de La Plata and Banfield - where he previously played - also inquired about his availability. Ultimately, the Colombian chose MLS as his destination in order to arrive in the best possible shape for the World Cup, where Colombia has been drawn into a group with Uzbekistan, Portugal, and one team to emerge from a playoff between Jamaica, Congo, and New Caledonia.

"I come from a strong, physical league [in Liga MX]," he said. "Last July, I had the opportunity to play against several MLS teams in the Leagues Cup - they’re tough, physical teams. Football is the same everywhere; when you arrive at a new home, you have to adapt to the rules. I’m coming to be one more of the group, to adapt to the style the coach wants. It’s a process - some processes are longer, others shorter - but when you’re good, everything becomes easier."

He continued: "I wanted this league, I wanted to play here. The negotiations took time, but it happened. When they trust you, you have to give everything so everyone feels good. I’m here to help and to win things - that’s what I want. I always want to win."

Rodriguez acknowledged there is potential for him to extend his stay in MLS.

"The idea is for the contract to be six months with an option for another six months, and many things can happen," he said. "We’re in an exciting moment, and after the World Cup we’ll talk about whether to extend the contract in a way that’s best for both sides. It could be extended beyond the 12 months."

Third signing for the MLS 2026 season

The signing of James adds to the arrival of forward Marcus Caldeira at Minnesota, who signed a one-year contract through 2026, as well as Mauricio Gonzalez from Colombia’s first-division side Deportes Tolima. Additionally, Knowles begins his tenure with the club following the departure of Eric Ramsay, who left for the EFL Championship.

What comes next for MNUFC?

Minnesota United will open the season on Feb. 21 with a road match against Austin FC.