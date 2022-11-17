FIFA World Cup 2022 Stu Holden's top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 6: Kevin de Bruyne 28 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Kevin de Bruyne

Country: Belgium

Rank: 6

Rank in 2018: 4

Position: Central midfielder

Age: 31

Holden's analysis: He’s won just about everything now but has yet to do it at the international level for this golden generation. When you think about superlatives to describe de Bruyne, there are very few left … you name it, he checks the boxes.

Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne: No. 6 Kevin De Bruyne is known for his finishing, technical ability, passing and is No. 6 on Stu Holden's Top 50 players in the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

