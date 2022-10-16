FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 35: Rodri
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 35: Rodri

1 hour ago

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Rodri

Country: Spain
Rank: 35
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Midfielder
Age: 26

F.C. Barcelona stars Pedri and Gavi will push the pace for Spain in the midfield at the World Cup, but behind them cleaning up their mistakes and winning the ball back from the opposition will be Manchester City's defensive stalwart Rodri.

"Playing in the middle of the field, at that No. 6 or 8 position, positioning is so important, and he’s a player that reads the play really well. He can make tackles, but he can also keep the play moving with his passing."

Rodri might not start every match, as Sergio Busquets is a favorite of his former manager at Barcelona, Luis Enrique. But when he does, there's no doubt about what Spain can expect from him.

No. 35: Rodri

No. 35: Rodri
Spain's Rodri is known for his positioning, tackling and passing.


 

