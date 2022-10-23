FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 28: Rodrigo De Paul
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Rodrigo De Paul

Country: Argentina
Rank: 28
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Midfielder
Age: 28

Though De Paul has 43 international caps to his name, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his first, and he won't have much time to settle in because he's expected to start for Argentina in the midfield.

"If Argentina are going to win the World Cup, they’re going to need a massive performance from Rodrigo de Paul," Holden said.

Every team has a player who's a fan favorite because of their work rate on the pitch; De Paul will almost certainly be that for Argentina at the World Cup.

Rodrigo De Paul is a work horse

Rodrigo De Paul is a work horse
Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul is known for his endurance, tackling and passing.
