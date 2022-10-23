FIFA World Cup 2022 Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 30: Ángel Di María 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Ángel Di María

Country: Argentina

Rank: 31

Rank in 2018: N/A

Position: Winger

Age: 34

When Argentina made the World Cup Final in 2014, Di María, their star winger, was on the bench with a thigh muscle injury. Argentina ultimately lost the Final 1-0.

Fortunately, Di María is still playing at a high level eight years later and will have an opportunity — likely his last — to help his country get back to the Final.

"He’s a guy that is lightning-quick at the age of 34 and can have a really big impact for Argentina," Holden said.

Di María is ageless Argentina's Ángel Di María is known for his speed, finishing and passing.

