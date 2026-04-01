2026 World Cup Group Stage Odds: Spain, Argentina Heavily Favored
The group stage is the first step toward World Cup glory.
Every participant for the 2026 World Cup has been decided, meaning the odds for group winners have also hit the sportsbooks. Let's check out the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, as of May 4.
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Group A winner
Mexico: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Czechia: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
South Korea: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
South Africa: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Group B winner
Switzerland: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Canada: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Bosnia: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Qatar: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Group C winner
Brazil: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
Morocco: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Scotland: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Haiti: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Group D winner
USA: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Türkiye: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Paraguay: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Australia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Group E winner
Germany: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Ecuador: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Ivory Coast: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Curaçao: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Group F winner
Netherlands: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Japan: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Sweden: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Tunisia: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Group G winner
Belgium: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Egypt: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Iran: +600 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
New Zealand: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Group H winner
Spain: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
Uruguay: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Saudi Arabia: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Cape Verde: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Group I winner
France: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
Norway: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Senegal: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Iraq: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Group J winner
Argentina: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Austria: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Algeria: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Jordan: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)
Group K winner
Portugal: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
Colombia: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
DR Congo: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Uzbekistan: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Group L winner
England: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
Croatia: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Ghana: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Panama: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
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