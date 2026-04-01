FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Group Stage Odds: Spain, Argentina Heavily Favored
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Group Stage Odds: Spain, Argentina Heavily Favored

Updated May. 4, 2026 2:29 p.m. ET

The group stage is the first step toward World Cup glory. 

Every participant for the 2026 World Cup has been decided, meaning the odds for group winners have also hit the sportsbooks. Let's check out the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, as of May 4. 

 

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Group A winner

Mexico: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Czechia: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)
South Korea: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
South Africa: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Group B winner

Switzerland: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Canada: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Bosnia: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Qatar: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Group C winner

Brazil: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
Morocco: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Scotland: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Haiti: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Group D winner

USA: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Türkiye: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Paraguay: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Australia: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Group E winner

Germany: -210 (bet $10 to win $14.76 total)
Ecuador: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Ivory Coast: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Curaçao: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Group F winner

Netherlands: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Japan: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Sweden: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Tunisia: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

 

Group G winner

Belgium: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Egypt: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Iran: +600 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
New Zealand: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Group H winner

Spain: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)
Uruguay: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Saudi Arabia: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)
Cape Verde: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Group I winner

France: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
Norway: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Senegal: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Iraq: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Group J winner

Argentina: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Austria: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Algeria: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Jordan: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Group K winner

Portugal: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)
Colombia: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
DR Congo: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)
Uzbekistan: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Group L winner

England: -240 (bet $10 to win $14.17 total)
Croatia: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Ghana: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Panama: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

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