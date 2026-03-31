4 Takeaways From UEFA World Cup Qualifying: Sweden, Türkiye Advance; Italy Loses Shootout

All of UEFA's 2026 World Cup spots have been filled, but not before a drama-filled Tuesday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Czechia eliminated Italy and Denmark in shootouts, while Sweden and Türkiye advanced, as well. It was a huge day as two noteworthy European teams were knocked out, while the USA, Mexico and Canada all had their groups completed.

Here are our takeaways:

1. Bosnia and Herzegovina Shocks Italy in Shootout

(Photo by Elvis BARUKCIC / AFP via Getty Images)

For the third straight World Cup, Italy will be watching from home.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute, Italy saw defender Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) sent off before Bosnian substitute Haris Tabakovic scored in the 72nd minute to tie the game. From there, Italy missed two penalties with Pio Esposito and Bryan Cristante missing the target.

Moise Kean (Fiorentina) opened the scoring for Italy in the first half, but the game turned on its head in the 42nd minute. According to Opta, Kean is the fourth Italian player to have scored in six consecutive appearances for the Azzurri, and he has eight goals in that span.

From there, the Italian defense was on its heels. Italy had 60% of possession before Bastoni's red card, but it finished the game at 45%. The Bosnians were on the front foot and whipping crosses in the box toward star striker Edin Dzeko, but nothing could connect.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was fantastic, providing a few fantastic saves to rescue the Italians. The Manchester City goalkeeper had 10 saves.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has qualified for its second World Cup and first since 2014. The Bosnians will join Canada, Switzerland and Qatar in Group A this summer.

2. Türkiye Becomes USA's Biggest Competition

Turkish striker Kerem Akturkoglu scored in the 53rd minute, and that was all that was required. Türkiye had 65% of possession and created more chances than Kosovo en route to qualification.

Türkiye was favored to advance to the World Cup and found itself in the playoff stage because it was in the same group as Spain, which is one of the biggest favorites for this summer's tournament. The Turks have won five of their last six games, including a pair of 1-0 wins over Romania and Kosovo in the playoff games. The one game in that stretch it did not win was a 2-2 draw in Spain.

Türkiye joins the United States, Australia and Paraguay in Group D at this summer's World Cup. The Turks will be seen as the Americans' biggest competition in that group. Those teams will face off in the final game of the group stage on July 25 in Los Angeles.

3. Sweden's Star Striker Steps Up Again

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Just days after a hat trick that powered Sweden's win over Ukraine, Viktor Gyokeres delivered again when his country needed him.

The Arsenal striker thumped home the match-winning and World Cup-qualifying goal in the 88th minute to break a 2-2 deadlock. It was Gyokeres' 19th goal for Sweden in his 32nd appearance.

Gyokeres especially needed to step up for Sweden in these wins over Ukraine and Poland with fellow striker Alexander Isak (Liverpool) out injured. When both are fit, the Swedes have one of the best 1-2 combinations up top in the tournament.

Sweden joins the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in Group F.

4. Czechia Shocks Denmark To Seal World Cup Spot

What the Czechs pulled against Denmark on Tuesday is referred to in soccer as a "smash and grab." Czechia only possessed the ball for 23% of the game and had fewer than half the shots Denmark had, but it took its chances and is now headed to the World Cup.

The first goal came early in the third minute when a Czech corner was cleared to the top of the 18-yard box. From there, midfielder Pavel Sulc (Lyon) hammered home a right-footed shot to give his country the lead.

Denmark was expected to have the majority of possession, and it had the ball for 72% of the time at halftime. It was one-way traffic for the rest of the 90 minutes. Denmark finally scored in the 72nd minute, when Fulham defender Joachim Anderson got on the end of a cross from winger Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford) to head home the equalizer.

It was Czechia that struck in extra time, though. Center back Ladislav Krejci (Wolves) pounced and gave the Czechs the lead.

After 120 minutes, Denmark had 77% possession but was unable to build any meaningful lead.

Midfielder Michal Sadilek put home the decisive penalty that ensured the Czechs will join Group A, which features Mexico, South Korea and South Africa. That group is wide open, with Mexico sitting as the favorite with all three of its group games to be played in its home country.