Soccer
Andorra's Piqué Banned For 2 Months, 6 Matches After Clash With Match Officials
Soccer

Andorra's Piqué Banned For 2 Months, 6 Matches After Clash With Match Officials

Updated May. 6, 2026 3:53 p.m. ET

The Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday suspended Andorra owner Gerard Piqué for six matches following his complaints with the refereeing of a second-division game.

The federation also prohibited the former Spain and Barcelona star from acting as the club's owner for two months for incidents during a 1-0 loss to Albacete at home on May 1.

The club was fined 1,500 euros ($1,762), and its stadium was partially closed for two matches.

The federation said Piqué told a match official: "In another country, they would tear you apart, but here in Andorra we are a civilized country."

Gerard Piqué of Spain, the former professional footballer, multiple title holder and superstar of FC Barcelona speaking during his session at the BRIDGE Summit 2025 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre ADNEC. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Piqué and an investment group purchased FC Andorra in 2018, when the club in the small country of Andorra — located in the Pyrenees between Spain and France — was in the fifth division. The club was founded in 1942 and until now had mostly played in the lower tiers.

Andorra currently sits in 10th place in the second-division standings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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