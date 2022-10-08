FIFA World Cup 2022
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 44: Darwin Nunez
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 44: Darwin Nunez

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …

Darwin Núñez

Country: Uruguay
Rank: 44
Rank in 2018: N/A
Position: Attacker
Age: 23

With Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani nearing the end of their international careers, Uruguay needed a young striker to breakout before the World Cup. In Darwin Núñez, they got just that.

"He's a big, tall striker, but also has an incredible ability to finish the ball, which is what is most important for the No. 9 position," Holden said of Liverpool's £85 million man.

The other attacking stars in Uruguay's group — Cristiano Ronaldo and Son Heung-min — have more experience on soccer's biggest stage, but if Núñez enters the tournament in good form, that might not matter.

Uruguay's Darwin Núñez is known for his finishing, physicality and technical ability.

