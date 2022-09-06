World Cup: 101 most memorable tournament moments
Over the span of 92 years and 21 tournaments, the World Cup has had so many memorable moments.
Lionel Messi showed Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho that his right foot is just as lethal as his left, and reminded the world why he's considered by many as the greatest of all time.
100: Wynalda's colossal curler
It would have been hard for Eric Wynalda to place his free kick more perfectly than he did; it helped that it came at the perfect time, too.
Long before he coached the United States men's national team at the 2014 World Cup, Jürgen Klinsmann scored a ton of goals for Germany, including this stunner against South Korea.
South Korea's defenders didn't know what to do when Cuauhtémoc Blanco broke out the Cuauhtemiña at the 1998 World Cup.
A no-look scoop pass over the top of the defense with the outside of the boot? Michael Laudrup didn't play fair.
José Luis Chilavert didn't convert his free kick against Bulgaria at the 1998 World Cup, but he came as close as any keeper has since.
Who do you think appreciated the support of Japan's fans more in 2018: Japan's men's national team or the stadium staff in Russia?
94: Oh my, Oliseh
The power and precision of Sunday Oliseh's shot stunned the Spanish giants of 1998. I mean, how do you stop that?
93: Matthäus' individual brilliance
Yugoslavia paid the price of giving Lothar Matthäus ample space to operate in the midfield, and his German teammates watched him collect.
92: El Tri tops Die Mannschaft
Mexico's fans were hoping for a draw against Germany; what they got was arguably El Tri's most surprising result on the World Cup stage.
It's safe to say this would have landed higher on our countdown had Pelé stuck the landing.
West Germany were the favorites to repeat as world champions in 1994 … until Yordan Letchkov decided they weren't.
89: No era penal
This one's pretty self-explanatory for Mexico fans: It wasn't a penalty.
In 1994, Brazil's Bebeto gave his newborn son the best birthday present ever: a celebration at the World Cup.
87. First goal wins
There have been two golden goals in World Cup history; Laurent Blanc's sent his team to the quarterfinals, where they'd win en route to their first-ever World Cup trophy.
Pelé's Brazil teams are the most famous to win back-to-back World Cups, but they weren't the first.
85. Salenko's five-goal frenzy
Oleg Salenko already had the golden boot secured when Russia were eliminated in the group stage of the 1994 World Cup.
Tim Howard did everything he could to save the United States from elimination at the 2014 World Cup, and his record-setting performance in the USMNT's loss to Belgium earned him the nickname "Secretary of Defense."
Hungary showed no mercy for El Salvador in their record-setting 10-1 win at the 1982 World Cup.
82. USMNT robbed of semifinals
The United States men's team would have had a fair chance of making their first World Cup semifinal appearance since 1930 had it not been for a missed call.
81. England come back in extra time
Cameroon nearly became the first African men's team to advance to a World Cup semifinal, but they couldn't stop England's comeback.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst went from uncertain roster selection to national hero at the 2010 World Cup.
South Korea's win over Germany wasn't enough to push them through to the knockout stage, but it did eliminate the then-reigning champions of the world.
England's misfortune with penalty shootouts took a brief break at the 2018 World Cup.
Although Iran beat the United States on the pitch, their gesture was the talking point of the game after the final whistle.
Just Fontaine scored 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup, as many as the last two World Cup Golden Boot winners scored combined.
