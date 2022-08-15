FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass

3 hours ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Michael Laudrup’s no-look lob pass in 1998.

Coming off a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, some considered Nigeria a dark horse to win it all at France ‘98.

Denmark had other ideas, and with a golden generation of players led by former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder Michael Laudrup, they routed the Super Eagles 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

The Danes' dominance in front of almost 80,000 fans in Saint Denis was punctuated by Michael Laudrup's no-look assist in the second half. Up by two goals with just over a half-hour left to go, Laudrup started the play that made it 3-0 with an audacious, outside-the-foot lob to striker Ebbe Sand, who beat his defender and deposited the ball into the net.

Michael Laudrup Assist: No. 97 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History

Michael Laudrup Assist: No. 97 | Most Memorable Moments in FIFA World Cup History
Watch the No. 97 most memorable moment in the World Cup, with Michael Laudrup's assist for Denmark against Nigeria in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Thomas Helveg added another before Tijani Babangida pulled back a consolation goal for Nigeria, but it was Sand's goal — and the cheeky setup that created it — that ended any chance of a Nigerian comeback.

The eye-popping scoreline gave the Danes a date with defending champion Brazil, but all most people could talk about afterward was Laudrup's cold-blooded helper.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut

1 day ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Eric Wynalda's colossal curler
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Eric Wynalda's colossal curler

3 days ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar
United Soccer League

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

3 days ago
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas picks best starting XI for USMNT
United States

World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas picks best starting XI for USMNT

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes