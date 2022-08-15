FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Michael Laudrup's no-look lob pass 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Michael Laudrup’s no-look lob pass in 1998.

Coming off a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics, some considered Nigeria a dark horse to win it all at France ‘98.

Denmark had other ideas, and with a golden generation of players led by former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder Michael Laudrup, they routed the Super Eagles 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

The Danes' dominance in front of almost 80,000 fans in Saint Denis was punctuated by Michael Laudrup's no-look assist in the second half. Up by two goals with just over a half-hour left to go, Laudrup started the play that made it 3-0 with an audacious, outside-the-foot lob to striker Ebbe Sand, who beat his defender and deposited the ball into the net.

Thomas Helveg added another before Tijani Babangida pulled back a consolation goal for Nigeria, but it was Sand's goal — and the cheeky setup that created it — that ended any chance of a Nigerian comeback.

The eye-popping scoreline gave the Danes a date with defending champion Brazil, but all most people could talk about afterward was Laudrup's cold-blooded helper.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

