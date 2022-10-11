FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: David Beckham sees red vs. Argentina
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: David Beckham sees red vs. Argentina

3 hours ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with David Beckham's in the 1998 World Cup quarterfinals.

Who knows how much it even mattered in the end. Argentina and England were tied 2-2. Neither team scored again before the Albiceleste won on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals at the 1998 World Cup in France.

David Beckham’s silly red card in the second half still is the most memorable moment from the pulsating round of 16 match — more than Michael Owen’s brilliant first half solo goal for the three Lions, and more than Argentina keeper Carlos Roa’s decisive save on David Batty’s final spot kick.

Beckham had just been run over from behind by Diego Simeone. Standing just feet away, Danish referee Kim Milton Nielsen whistled for the foul. When Simeone tousled Beckham’s long hair as he was getting up, his English counterpart — who was still lying prone — reacted with a soft kick to the back of the Argentine’s legs. Simeone made a meal of it, Nielsen brandished his red card, and England were reduced to 10 men.

Whether it cost the Three Lions the match, Beckham became a pariah with his own supporters. He stayed one for the next three-plus years, until his glorious last-gasp free kick in a World Cup qualifier against Greece sent England to Korea/Japan 2002.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

