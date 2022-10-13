FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Uruguay win the first World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Uruguay win the first World Cup

1 hour ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with the first-ever World Cup champion.

Uruguay was the toast of global football even before the first World Cup was played there in 1930. Part of the reason FIFA elected to play the inaugural tournament in the South American nation instead of Europe — Italy, the Netherlands Spain and Sweden also submitted bids to host the novel event — was that La Celeste were the reigning world champs, having won back-to-back Olympic gold medals at the 1924 and ‘28 Summer Games. 

Thirteen teams competed. The hosts won their group to advance to the last four, then beat Yugoslavia — a team they had trounced 7-1 at Paris ‘24 — 6-1 to reach the final. 

In front of 93,000 fans at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay stormed back from a 2-1 halftime deficit to win 4-2. FIFA president Jules Rimet presented La Celeste with the trophy that would later be named for him, but Uruguay would not defend their title. The country boycotted the 1934 event in Italy in protest of just four European teams making the cross-Atlantic trek four years before.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 38: Kingsley Coman

1 hour ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Fabio Grosso bends it vs. Germany
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Fabio Grosso bends it vs. Germany

1 day ago
USMNT Stock Watch: Gio Renya, Antonee Robinson return from injury
United States

USMNT Stock Watch: Gio Renya, Antonee Robinson return from injury

2 days ago
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 40: Memphis Depay
FIFA World Cup 2022

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 40: Memphis Depay

2 days ago
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: David Beckham sees red vs. Argentina
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: David Beckham sees red vs. Argentina

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes