World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Landon Donovan saves the day vs. Algeria

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Landon Donovan's unforgettable goal vs. Algeria in 2010.

Sixty years after Joe Gaetjens scored the United States’ most unlikely World Cup goal — the game-winning strike against mighty England in 1950 birthed perhaps the greatest upset in the event’s history — Landon Donovan converted the most dramatic.

With its final first round match against Algeria still scoreless as stoppage time approached, the U.S. desperately needed a goal to avoid group stage elimination in 2010. They got it from Donovan, who started the decisive U.S. counterattack by collecting a 50-yard heave from goalkeeper Tim Howard and then finished it by slotting home the rebound of Clint Dempsey’s saved shot.

It was a magical moment for the Americans, both in South Africa and back home: video of fans rejoicing at watch parties all over the country went viral, helping create a whole new generation of U.S. fans. That’s the legacy of Donovan’s heroics, but the tally was pivotal in the moment, too. Not only did last-gasp victory send the U.S. to the knockout stage, it was enough for them to win a World Cup group — over England, no less — for the first time.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.
 

