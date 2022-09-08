World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Maradona bests Brazil 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with

While Argentina and Brazil have seven world titles between them, the South American neighbors — among the fiercest rivals in the sport — have met just four times on the global stage.

The Albiceleste and Seleção went 1-1-1 in their first three encounters, at three consecutive World Cups from 1974-1982. All were in the second round, though; none were knockout games. The lone win-or-go-home contest came at Italia ‘90 and, fittingly, it was decided by the best player on the planet at the time, Diego Maradona.

With just nine minutes of regular time remaining in a physical and cagey affair in Turin, Maradona slalomed through a sea of Brazilian defenders from the midfield to the top of his opponent’s box. But unlike that famous solo effort four years earlier against England, this time the little magician dished a no-look pass to his left for striker Claudio Caniggia, who slotted the eventual winner home. Argentina would go on to advance to the title match.

Maradonna and Caniggia send Brazil packing Argentina sent Brazil home after Maradonna and Caniggia connected for a goal late in the match.

