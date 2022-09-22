FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Garrincha's dominant tournament
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Garrincha's dominant tournament

2 hours ago

By Doug McIntyre
FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Garrincha's spectacular string of performances at the Chile '62.

Brazil was a one-man show when it became just the second team to win back-to-back World Cup titles at the 1962 tournament in Chile. Believe it or not, that man wasn’t Pelé. It was Manuel Francisco dos Santos — aka Garrincha.

Although not as widely known as his more famous teammate, Garrincha, who was born with defects to both of his legs, is regarded as perhaps the greatest dribbler of all time. That skill and the rest of Garrincha’s immense talent was on full display after Pelé was injured in Brazil’s second game and forced to miss the final group game against Spain, plus the entire knockout stage.

Garrincha’s slick footwork set up the Seleção’s winner against La Roja, but he really came alive when it mattered most. He scored two goals in a quarterfinal victory over England, and two more against the hosts in the semis. He was red-carded later in that match but wasn’t  suspended for the final against Czechoslovakia. And while he didnt add to his tally in the decider, Brazil won 3-1. Four years after hoisting the Jules Rimet trophy for the first time, Garrincha was a world champion again. In the process, he became  the first player to win both the Golden Boot as the tournament’s top scorer and Golden Ball as its best player.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

