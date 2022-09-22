FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Maxi's magical volley 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Maxi Rodríguez's wonder strike vs. Mexico.

Upon taking a 1-0 lead over two-time World Cup champ Argentina on Rafael Marquez’s goal just five minutes into their round of 16 match at Germany 2006, Mexican fans could be forgiven for thinking that maybe this was the year their team would advance to the quarterfinals for the first time away from home soil.

And although Hernan Crespo equalized for the Albiceleste almost immediately, the lofty hopes of El Tri’s supporters remained intact as the match entered extra time. If Mexico could merely hold on for the next half-hour, they’d be the crap-shoot of penalty kicks away from a place in the final eight.

Maxi Rodriguez had other ideas. Stationed on the right side of Mexico’s 18-yard box halfway through the first additional 15-minute period, the Argentine winger caught a pinpoint diagonal pass from left back Juan Pablo Sorin on his chest. El Tri defender Gonzalo Pineda was to his right, so Rodriguez directed the ball toward his weaker left foot.

Without letting it hit the ground, he then volleyed a curling shot past the outstretched glove of goalkeeper Oswaldo Sanchez and into the side netting. The supernaturally beautiful strike was enough to send Argentina into the last eight and relegate Mexico to its fourth consecutive knockout round defeat. To nobody’s surprise, it was also named the goal of the tournament.

Maxi Rodríguez of Argentina put in a wonder goal off a volley to defeat Mexico.

One of the leading soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

