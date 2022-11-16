FIFA World Cup 2022
Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022

Why Gio Reyna is the USMNT's X-factor in World Cup 2022

1 hour ago
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

AL-RAYYAN, Qatar — It’s no secret that the United States men’s national team is heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup healthier than it's been in a long time.

Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah — those key contributors all missed significant time over the last year-plus with injuries. As it stands, all of them should be available and ready to play when the Americans open their group stage slate Monday against Wales (2 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app).

So should another hugely important player: 20-year-old attacker Giovanni Reyna. Perhaps the most naturally talented of any member of the 26-man U.S. roster, Reyna barely played during World Cup qualifying because of a severe hamstring tear that was followed by a series of setbacks. But his return to something approaching full fitness after almost an entire calendar year on the sideline could spell the difference between success or failure for the USMNT in Qatar.

"He’s a great player," Pulisic, the Champions League-winning Chelsea winger and U.S. headliner, said Wednesday of Reyna who, like Pulisic is a product of German talent incubator Borussia Dortmund. "We need him in this team and when he’s healthy we’re better."

For the uninitiated, Reyna is American soccer royalty. His father, Claudio Reyna, played in three World Cups for the USMNT, captaining two of them. His mother, Danielle Egan, is a former U.S. women’s national teamer who won four national titles in four years with the University of North Carolina.

Gio, as he is known, is considered one of the top young prospects in the sport. He's the youngest American ever to appear in the UEFA Champions League. And now, after his seemingly unstoppable trajectory was slowed first by the pandemic and then by his maddening injury woes, has a chance to be the breakout player for the youngest team at this World Cup.

"I always knew I was gonna be ready for this moment," Reyna, when asked by FOX Sports if he ever doubted he’d be back in time, told reporters Wednesday after training at Al Gharrafa Stadium on the outskirts of Doha. "I think it was always in the back of my head, too: make sure I was ready for the World Cup."

Giovanni Reyna: Youngest American to play in the Bundesliga

Giovanni Reyna: Youngest American to play in the Bundesliga
Meet the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga, Giovanni Reyna. Dortmund have once again found a star on rise.

Boasting his father's silky touch and off-the-charts soccer IQ, and his mother's all-world athleticism, Reyna offers a different dimension to U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter — even if he still might not be quite able to play all 90 minutes of the Americans’ three first-round matches. He’s a game-changer. And his presence alone ought to give the USMNT a boost.

"He just has that demeanor about him: When he steps on the field, he changes," U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner said. "For a young kid, he’s like a leader on the team. I don’t think he knows that yet, but I can see it in him."

What you can’t see are nerves. Perhaps because of his pedigree, Reyna is unflappable. Not only is he unfazed by the magnitude of playing in front of a global audience for the first time in his young career, he seems to see it almost as his destiny.

"It’s something you dream of your whole life, and it’s what you work towards," he said before quickly adding: "But now that I’m here, we gotta perform."

Gio Reyna scores first-career USMNT goal

Gio Reyna scores first-career USMNT goal
With this goal, Reyna became the third-youngest goalscorer in USMNT history.

That Reyna always expected to play at this World Cup doesn’t mean the last year-plus was easy. On two separate occasions last season, he returned to Dortmund’s lineup only to re-injure himself and walk off the field in tears. The second instance ended his 2021-22 season and cost him the beginning of this one, plus four U.S. matches in June.

Not wanting to risk anything, the Bundesliga power has closely managed Reyna’s minutes this season. That patience has paid off recently, with Reyna appearing in each of the Black & Yellow’s 10 games before the World Cup break.

"I’m feeling good, I’m feeling strong," said Reyna, who will wear the same No. 21 shirt his dad did at the 1998 World Cup.  "It’s obviously still managing a few things [and] it’s gonna take time, but I’m ready to help the team here."

Just getting to this point is a reward for his patience.

"World Cups don’t come around too often," he said. "It’s a special moment."

It might be even more special for his mom and dad, who will arrive in Qatar two days before the Americans’ opener.  

"They’ll probably be crying when I’m playing in the first game," said Reyna, who hasn’t seen his parents in months. "I’m sure it’s going to mean a lot to them."

Read more:

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
United States United States
share
Brazil star Neymar shows incredible first touch on ball dropped from drone
FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil star Neymar shows incredible first touch on ball dropped from drone

57 mins ago
World Cup 2022: Wales coach eyes 'maximum points' against U.S. in opener
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022: Wales coach eyes 'maximum points' against U.S. in opener

2 hours ago
World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet England vs. Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Odds: How to bet England vs. Iran

3 hours ago
World Cup 2022 Expert Picks: Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Young Player
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 Expert Picks: Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Young Player

5 hours ago
Why Kobe, LeBron and other U.S. stars have been drawn to the World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

Why Kobe, LeBron and other U.S. stars have been drawn to the World Cup

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes