FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 FAQ: Everything you need to know about tournament in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on Nov. 20 with host nation Qatar's tournament-opener against Ecuador. Here's everything you need to know about this year's edition of the tournament.

Where is the 2022 FIFA World Cup going to be held?

In 2010, FIFA awarded Qatar the right to host the 2022 World Cup over bids from the United States and Japan. It will be the first-ever World Cup to be held in the Middle East.

Why is the World Cup taking place during the fall?

Though historically held during the summer, the 2022 World Cup will start on Nov. 20 and end with the final on Dec. 18. The tournament was moved to the fall due to the extreme temperatures in Qatar during the summer.

How can I watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

You can watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the United States — and the FOX Sports app. You can also stream full World Cup match replays for free on Tubi .

Where will the games be played?

Despite being smaller than the state of Connecticut, the tournament will be played at eight different locations in Qatar: Al Bayt Stadium, Ahmad Bin Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Education City Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium, the latter of which will host the Final.

How many teams will compete at the World Cup?

This year's tournament will feature 32 teams split into eight different groups of four lettered A through H. However, starting in 2026, the number of teams will be expanded to 46 for the first time.

What happens after the group stage?

The winner and runner-up of each group will advance to the knockout stage, starting with the Round of 16. From then on, it's a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament.

Who is the favorite to win the 2022 World Cup?

According to FOX Bet, Brazil is the favorite to win the tournament with +450 odds, followed by England at +500, and France and Argentina at +550.

Who won the World Cup in 2018?

France hoisted the trophy in 2018 and its squad has only grown in talent since then. However, World Cup winners have a history of flaming out in the group stage in the following the tournament.

Did the United States men's national team qualify for the World Cup?

Yes. After failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, the United States men's national team will return to soccer's biggest stage and expectations will be high for the young Yanks.

Looking ahead, who is hosting the 2026 World Cup?

The United States, Canada and Mexico will host the World Cup in 2026. The U.S. hosted the World Cup in 1994 and Mexico hosted the World Cup 1986. Canada has never hosted a men's World Cup, but hosted the women's World Cup in 2015.

